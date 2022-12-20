Read full article on original website
WCTV
One transported to the hospital after a single-car crash in Gadsden County
GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Mount Pleasant Volunteer Firefighter Department responded to a car crash Saturday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single car versus a tree at the intersection with entrapment. The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Bassett Road and Hanna Mill Pond Road. According...
WCTV
Tallahassee Burger King remained open after shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police continue to investigate a shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and East Park Avenue that sent one man to the hospital last Saturday. During the shooting, a bullet flew through a lower glass window of the Burger King located on the corner of...
WCTV
GCSO: Man detained in Chattahoochee murder
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been detained pending an on-going investigation. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights...
WCTV
Jefferson County church damaged during tank explosion
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An early morning explosion shook parts of the Jefferson County community during what officials are calling a routine maintenance cleaning. The incident happened at the Morris Petroleum plant, recently purchased by Eli Roberts and Sons. In a statement to WCTV, vice president of of the company, Joshua Roberts, says a third-party contractor was on sight to clean their tanks for routine maintenance. He says during the process, gas vapors in one of the tanks ignited causing the 14,000-gallon tank to explode.
WCTV
One dead, one seriously injured in Wakulla County crash
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An 87-year-old Crawfordville woman is dead after a Monday afternoon crash in Wakulla County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving her sedan north of Cr-365 (Spring Creek Highway) around 4:13 p.m. approaching the intersection of the US-98. At the time, a truck...
WCTV
Liberty County man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly shooting at his home
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Liberty County man accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument at his home in 2016 has just been found guilty of manslaughter. Floyd Parrish was facing murder charges in the shooting death of his friend James Nesmith. He has claimed from the start - and testified at trial - that he fired in self-defense.
WALB 10
2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
WCTV
Tallahassee man loses presents, trees in house fire just days before Christmas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Inside Joseph Osborn’s home are a burnt-up tree and presents for his two kids. “It’s almost Christmas, and I was getting everything ready for the kids,” Osborn said. His home on Box Wood Court was damaged in a fire last week, destroying nearly...
WJHG-TV
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (Update: 7:20 pm) The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two trucks in Jackson County Monday evening that sent one person to the hospital. Troopers say a white ford pickup truck hit another truck that was pulling a tank trailer. It happened in...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family reacts
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. How to prevent busting pipes in cold weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. Albany plumbers say they believe this...
WCTV
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
Multiple people injured following explosion in Jefferson County
Two people were injured following an explosion in Jefferson County Thursday morning.
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
WCTV
Wakulla man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 shooting
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering the mother of his two children on July 18, 2020. According to court documents, 33-year-old Edward McNeil Harris was convicted Wednesday after a two-day trial. Authorities said the victim went to Harris’s house to pick up their two children, and he shot her. A witness told the court they saw Harris shoot in the direction where the victim’s body was found.
WALB 10
South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember
MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind. After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
WCTV
Operation Relentless targets “large scale drug dealers” in Big Bend
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine people have been arrested in what authorities are calling “Operation Relentless.”. The Wakulla County Sheriff announcing the investigation and arrests on his Facebook page Thursday. Sheriff Jared Miller said the months-long undercover operation “was designed to target large-scale drug dealers in the Big Bend...
wfxl.com
Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart
Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop
On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
