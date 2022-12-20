Read full article on original website
Dana Reed
Dana Reed, age 96, of Montevideo, Minnesota passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo. Arrangements are pending with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com.
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
WEATHER RELATED ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR DECEMBER 23rd, 2022.
Just received the following email from our radio station answering service. Our Montevideo station is currently closed for the weekend due to the weather, so this is the email I received – Just received a call from the wife of someone who’s a member of Clara City Fire & Rescue....
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Dozens rescued after becoming stranded in snow on Minnesota roads
Dozens of people were rescued from blizzard conditions in southern Minnesota on Friday afternoon and evening. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists, and they were sent to assist local police in multiple counties. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland...
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
Glencoe Man Arrested/Charged After Incident in Hutchinson
A Glencoe man was arrested and charged after police were called to a report of an ongoing disturbance at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West Monday afternoon. Hutchinson Police made contact with the man and woman involved and it was reported by both that nothing physical had occurred. However, police say the man gave them a false name.
Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson
Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
Man charged with murder after he said St. Paul woman's death was suicide
ST PAUL, Minn. — Prosecutors charged a man Monday with the murder of a woman after he originally reported she shot herself in the head. Matthew P. Ecker, 44, of Fergus Falls, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 32-year-old Alexandra L. Pennig of St. Paul.
Highway 10 North Briefly Closed Near Royalton After Multi-Vehicle Crash
(KNSI) – A multi-vehicle accident has traffic snarled on north Highway 10 near Royalton. The crash almost became a significant pileup. A witness at the scene says police set up a barricade to close the road. In the immediate aftermath of the collision around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, a semitruck was in the median. Two other vehicles had severe damage to their front ends.
Winter Storm and Wind Chill Watch Issued For Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Blizzard conditions and dangerous arctic cold are headed for central Minnesota. The National Weather Service Office in Chanhassen says a winter storm watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison, Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne, Todd and Wright counties starting at 6:00 Wednesday morning and continuing through 6:00 on Saturday morning. Five to ten inches of snow is possible. Officials say driving will become very difficult or impossible. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 to 55 miles per hour, leading to blizzard-like conditions and low visibility.
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.
