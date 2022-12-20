ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Spotted Courtside At UNC Basketball Game With Roy Williams, Marcus King And UNC QB Drake Maye

Didn’t even have to cancel a show to make it to this game. (Kidding). Obviously as a North Carolina boy, Eric Church is a huge UNC Tar Heels fan. He’s been spotted on the sidelines of UNC football games, and even canceled a show back in the spring to attend the first ever Final Four matchup between his Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils (which worked out pretty well for him as UNC took down Duke to make it to the national championship).
CHAPEL HILL, NC
lbmjournal.com

Beacon opens new branches in North Carolina and Tennessee

HERNDON, Va. — Beacon has recently opened greenfield locations in Durham, North Carolina and La Vergne, Tennessee. The Durham branch broadens service in the high growth Raleigh-Durham market. “It is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT products,” said Brian Gibson, Beacon’s regional vice president, South Atlantic. “This branch adds further service capabilities to our Beacon OTC network serving Research Triangle Park. Contractors on the go will also save time and be able to work more efficiently using Beacon PRO+, our customer app.”
DURHAM, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing

RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WNCT

Who will be the next face in North Carolina elevators? Hardister of Guilford County ‘leaning towards’ run for labor commissioner

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Jon Hardister, the Republican who has represented parts of Guilford County in the North Carolina House of Representatives since 2012, is considering a higher calling. Hardister confirmed to WGHP what first was reported by The Carolina Journal that he is considering a run for commissioner of labor in 2024. Josh Dobson, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 20. Story by Robert Zullo. Recent North Carolina attack helps spur new national initiative. Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators have ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy