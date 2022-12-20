Read full article on original website
Eric Church Spotted Courtside At UNC Basketball Game With Roy Williams, Marcus King And UNC QB Drake Maye
Didn’t even have to cancel a show to make it to this game. (Kidding). Obviously as a North Carolina boy, Eric Church is a huge UNC Tar Heels fan. He’s been spotted on the sidelines of UNC football games, and even canceled a show back in the spring to attend the first ever Final Four matchup between his Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils (which worked out pretty well for him as UNC took down Duke to make it to the national championship).
On the nose: Duke researcher uncovers link between long COVID and loss of smell
A Duke University scientist said he's learned the reason for the loss of smell during long COVID. The discovery comes at a time when COVID sufferers are trying to shake fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath. However, long after some COVID patients walk out of the hospital doors, they're...
lbmjournal.com
Beacon opens new branches in North Carolina and Tennessee
HERNDON, Va. — Beacon has recently opened greenfield locations in Durham, North Carolina and La Vergne, Tennessee. The Durham branch broadens service in the high growth Raleigh-Durham market. “It is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT products,” said Brian Gibson, Beacon’s regional vice president, South Atlantic. “This branch adds further service capabilities to our Beacon OTC network serving Research Triangle Park. Contractors on the go will also save time and be able to work more efficiently using Beacon PRO+, our customer app.”
NCSU researchers ‘shocked’ by college biology textbooks’ handling of climate change
Climate change may represent a crisis, but that isn’t how college biology textbooks depict it, according to a new study.
carolinacoastonline.com
More than 200,000 without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop to freezing
RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers. In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
Final Jan. 6 committee report details role of incoming High Point University law school dean Mark Martin
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – A familiar and not totally unexpected name showed up in the final report released Thursday by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That would be Mark Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and the newly appointed dean of […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?
Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
Who will be the next face in North Carolina elevators? Hardister of Guilford County ‘leaning towards’ run for labor commissioner
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Jon Hardister, the Republican who has represented parts of Guilford County in the North Carolina House of Representatives since 2012, is considering a higher calling. Hardister confirmed to WGHP what first was reported by The Carolina Journal that he is considering a run for commissioner of labor in 2024. Josh Dobson, […]
5,000+ still without power in Triad on Christmas Eve; Duke Energy ends rolling blackouts
(WGHP) — People throughout the Piedmont Triad could be experiencing blackouts during Christmas Eve as Duke Energy shut off power in some parts of the state. At 7:38 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Duke Energy tweeted that it had begun “short temporary power outages.” Duke Energy outage maps at one point showed that over 50,000 people […]
triad-city-beat.com
After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 20. Story by Robert Zullo. Recent North Carolina attack helps spur new national initiative. Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators have ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers.
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
Abandoned Greensboro grocery store will be temporary home of batting center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Batting Center has big plans for the future. The community sports group will move out of its current location and make way for some serious upgrades. They secured land to build brand-new indoor and outdoor facilities in Guilford County. While those facilities are built, they will operate out of an abandoned grocery store in Greensboro.
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
wunc.org
Tito's vodka is still top dog for NC liquor sales, but premium tequila emerges as big seller
Tito's Handmade Vodka got its start in the mid-1990s, when founder Tito Beveridge launched the first distillery in Texas. Today, the brand continues to dominate the North Carolina liquor market, with both the 750 milliliters and 1.75 liter options outselling every other bottle of liquor in the state. But while...
Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department
Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
Brrr! Can closing heating vents in unused rooms help keep you warmer & cut costs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With the threat of power outages, 2 Wants To Know is reminding you an oven, a stovetop, or a grill is not an option for keeping you warm inside your home if the power goes out. "Not only is it a fire and burn hazard but...
Scammers continue to dupe people out of money using Wake Co. Sheriff Major's name 7 years later
One woman was tricked into sending the scammers $900.00.
Alamance Co. employee arrested for stealing drugs at work, using for personal benefit, deputies say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A county employee was charged with stealing drugs from the job and using them for his personal benefit in Alamance County Thursday, according to deputies. Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said after a month-long investigation into missing substances from the Alamance County EMS...
