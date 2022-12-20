Read full article on original website
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Dangerous wind chills possible across Palmetto State ahead of holiday weekend
Wind chills could become dangerously low across the Palmetto State Friday night as Arctic air arrives in time for the holiday weekend. The cold front, which pushed through the state early Friday, is ushering in gusty northwesterly winds across the entire state. Wind advisories are in effect as of publishing because gusts through Friday evening could occasionally reach 40 miles per hour. It's the combination of strong winds and falling temperatures that could create dangerous wind chills across the Palmetto State.
kool1027.com
Bitter Cold Heading This Way
A bitterly cold Christmas weekend is on tap for the state of South Carolina. A cold front will push through between 5am and noon on Friday, with temperatures rapidly falling through Friday evening. The coldest wind chills are expected between 9pm Friday and 9am Saturday. Wind chills in the area are expected to range from -5 to 5 degrees. With little warming over the weekend, pipe bursts are possible, and strong wind gusts Friday could cause power outages.
Weather Update: When will the arctic blast hit Georgia?
Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow before Georgia gets hit with an arctic blast right before Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures today will hit 46 degrees with a 30% chance of rain overnight after 2 a.m. During the day Thursday temperatures will reach 52 degrees before everything...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
State-wide Wind Chill Advisory issued ahead of plunging temperatures
Dangerous wind chills are possible Friday as cold air settles into the Palmetto State following a strong cold frontal passage. Temperatures are plunging across the country as a powerful Arctic cold front plows through ahead of the holiday weekend. While South Carolinians may not experience wind-whipped snow, there's no escaping the potentially dangerous plunge in temperatures that will be felt state-wide this weekend.
live5news.com
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend. Executive Order 2022-40 states that South Carolina could experience “hazardous winter weather conditions or a prolonged period of cold temperatures, which has increased the demand for certain heating fuels and other essential commodities.”
Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency for NC’s incoming frigid teen temperatures, ice
Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency as North Carolina will see its temperatures dip into the teens this week during what many experts are calling an "artic blast".
WRDW-TV
How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
Arctic air, wet weather sets up chance of ‘brief’ rain-snow mix on Friday before Christmas in Triad
(WGHP) — This week, there’s a chance we could see some of the season’s first few snowflakes in the Piedmont Triad, but the main forecast will be bitter cold and wet weather. According to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing, we’re in for a cold week with highs floating in the mid-40s through Friday. A Gulf Coast […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means
ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
Governor Kemp issues state of emergency as cold weather system heads to Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State during a live press conference on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it […]
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
WLTX.com
An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
