Grand County, CO

OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Photos: A Grand season

The month of December has brought plenty of magic to Grand County. To see your photos featured in print or online, email submissions to news@skyhinews.com.
skyhinews.com

Winter Park to replace Pioneer Express lift in summer 2023

The only lift in Winter Park’s Vasquez Ridge Territory, the Pioneer Express, will run for the last time this season. The resort announced Dec. 5 the lift will be replaced over the summer in 2023, after 37 years of taking skiers and riders to the top of Vasquez Ridge’s 10,703 feet of elevation.
WINTER PARK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a problem for a new age for those switching to electric vehicles who say they're less efficient in the cold. One Broomfield couple decided to switch to an E.V. household this year, according to 9NEWS. Les' wife, Marlene Strickland said that she likes her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather The post How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
BROOMFIELD, CO
skyhinews.com

Column | Patrick Brower: A taste of the true Christmas past in Granby￼

There’s a memory of a Christmas past in Grand County that reflects the true spirit of the season. It’s a memory of John W. Ricci and how he used to make Christmas a magical time for the children of Granby. The adults of today who were children at that time still remember fondly how “Ricci,” as he was known, was a real and figurative Santa Claus for all the children of town.
GRANBY, CO
tourcounsel.com

Colorado Mills | Shopping mall in Lakewood, Colorado

There is everything, more than a hundred clothing and shoe stores as well as several restaurants, entertainment options and also the Target supermarket. Among the fashion brands present in the outlet are Express, Banana Republic, H&M, as well as Polo Ralph Lauren, the sports brand Under Armor and the Off Broadway shoe store. There are movie theaters in this outlet and also the Slick City slide park so in addition to shopping you can have a fun afternoon with the family.
LAKEWOOD, CO
skyhinews.com

How to prepare for an influx of illness this holiday season with a rise in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases

Local health officials are warning that for the third consecutive winter, an influx of illness is circling the holiday season. “We’re actually seeing the same amount of community sickness that we saw a year ago on the same day, and we’re seeing that same volume — the same amount of patients — coming into our urgent care clinics and our emergency department as we did a year ago,” said Chris Lindley, the chief population officer at Vail Health.
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list

Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel. According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'
ESTES PARK, CO
9NEWS

Xcel explains higher gas bills and proposed rate increase

ARVADA, Colo. — When they opened last month's Xcel bill, Howard and Pam Manresa started swearing. "I thought there had to be some kind of mistake," Howard Manresa said. "I used a few curse words," said Pam Manresa. "Like what the hell is happening?" Their monthly bill tripled from...
ARVADA, CO
skyhinews.com

Sky-Hi News launches new online event calendar￼

The Sky-Hi News has launched a new event calendar platform powered by City Spark. To view the calendar, go to SkiHiNews.com/explore-grand/calendar. To enter an event, click the “add event” button on the calendar page and create a free account. To qualify for the calendar, events must be in...
skyhinews.com

Obituary: Nancy Lavington

Nancy Stephann Lavington. Our dearest loving mother passed into heaven on December 18, to meet Bob, Craig and her many dear friends who passed before. Nancy endured a long battle with ovarian cancer to witness the joys of her great grandchildren. Nancy frequently spoke of her life blessed with wonderful family and so many dear friends.
GRAND LAKE, CO

