Read full article on original website
Related
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
VIDEO: Chair falls off Breckenridge ski lift with person on it amid high winds
Video footage posted online shows that a chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday amid high winds. A person was on the chair at the time and is okay. The chair that can be seen on the ground appears to have disconnected near the top of the lift. The cause of the disconnection remains under investigation.
Colorado Wildfire Quickly Spreads in Boulder County, Causes Hundreds of Evacuations
Hundreds of residents in Boulder County, Colorado, were forced to leave their homes earlier this week after a late-season wildfire broke out. The Sunshine Wildland Fire erupted on the northwest side of Boulder on Monday, December 19, as a house fire. But due to dry and windy conditions, it spread to trees and brush within a matter of hours.
Arctic blast gels diesel, stalls semis on Colorado highways
Some trucks couldn't make it up the hill to the Eisenhower Tunnel, forcing the interstate to shut down. Other trucks broke down because of diesel gelling.
skyhinews.com
Photos: A Grand season
The month of December has brought plenty of magic to Grand County. To see your photos featured in print or online, email submissions to news@skyhinews.com.
skyhinews.com
Winter Park to replace Pioneer Express lift in summer 2023
The only lift in Winter Park’s Vasquez Ridge Territory, the Pioneer Express, will run for the last time this season. The resort announced Dec. 5 the lift will be replaced over the summer in 2023, after 37 years of taking skiers and riders to the top of Vasquez Ridge’s 10,703 feet of elevation.
How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a problem for a new age for those switching to electric vehicles who say they're less efficient in the cold. One Broomfield couple decided to switch to an E.V. household this year, according to 9NEWS. Les' wife, Marlene Strickland said that she likes her Ford Mustang Mach-E in cold weather The post How well do electric vehicles perform in frigid temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
skyhinews.com
Grand County authors share their thoughts on living and working in the area
At the Local Authors Night hosted by Mountain Shire Books & Gifts on Dec. 11, author Martin J. Smith told the audience how Grand County writers have grown from working in isolation to coming together in a collaborative community. Smith founded the Grand County Community of Writers in 2017 after...
skyhinews.com
Column | Patrick Brower: A taste of the true Christmas past in Granby￼
There’s a memory of a Christmas past in Grand County that reflects the true spirit of the season. It’s a memory of John W. Ricci and how he used to make Christmas a magical time for the children of Granby. The adults of today who were children at that time still remember fondly how “Ricci,” as he was known, was a real and figurative Santa Claus for all the children of town.
tourcounsel.com
Colorado Mills | Shopping mall in Lakewood, Colorado
There is everything, more than a hundred clothing and shoe stores as well as several restaurants, entertainment options and also the Target supermarket. Among the fashion brands present in the outlet are Express, Banana Republic, H&M, as well as Polo Ralph Lauren, the sports brand Under Armor and the Off Broadway shoe store. There are movie theaters in this outlet and also the Slick City slide park so in addition to shopping you can have a fun afternoon with the family.
skyhinews.com
How to prepare for an influx of illness this holiday season with a rise in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases
Local health officials are warning that for the third consecutive winter, an influx of illness is circling the holiday season. “We’re actually seeing the same amount of community sickness that we saw a year ago on the same day, and we’re seeing that same volume — the same amount of patients — coming into our urgent care clinics and our emergency department as we did a year ago,” said Chris Lindley, the chief population officer at Vail Health.
Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list
Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel. According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'
Xcel explains higher gas bills and proposed rate increase
ARVADA, Colo. — When they opened last month's Xcel bill, Howard and Pam Manresa started swearing. "I thought there had to be some kind of mistake," Howard Manresa said. "I used a few curse words," said Pam Manresa. "Like what the hell is happening?" Their monthly bill tripled from...
skyhinews.com
Sky-Hi News launches new online event calendar￼
The Sky-Hi News has launched a new event calendar platform powered by City Spark. To view the calendar, go to SkiHiNews.com/explore-grand/calendar. To enter an event, click the “add event” button on the calendar page and create a free account. To qualify for the calendar, events must be in...
skyhinews.com
Obituary: Nancy Lavington
Nancy Stephann Lavington. Our dearest loving mother passed into heaven on December 18, to meet Bob, Craig and her many dear friends who passed before. Nancy endured a long battle with ovarian cancer to witness the joys of her great grandchildren. Nancy frequently spoke of her life blessed with wonderful family and so many dear friends.
Comments / 0