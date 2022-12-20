ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination

Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice

Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State's leading pass rusher, reveals 2023 plans

Jacoby Windmon was a key performer for Michigan State’s defense in 2022. On Christmas Eve, Windmon provided a key decision for the Spartans heading into 2023. In a statement on social media, Windmon confirmed he will be back in East Lansing for one more season of college football. Windmon began his career with three seasons at UNLV before transferring to Michigan State.
Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield reveals what made him want to reunite with Matt Rhule

Marcus Satterfield is part of the big changes coming to Nebraska this offseason. After a hugely disappointing 4-8 season, head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position. The team spent much of the season under the direction of interim head coach Mickey Joseph. At the conclusion of the season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach.
PJ Fleck urges fans to make trip to Pinstripe Bowl following solid support in 2022, previous bowl games

P.J. Fleck urged fans to make the trip up to New York City to try and give the team an extra boost. Minnesota is playing Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. With Syracuse being in-state, it could be a home game for the Orange, but Fleck is hoping his fans will make the journey and spend some time in one of the most exciting cities in the country.
29-year old college football quarterback enters transfer portal

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is not like most quarterbacks. He threw for an incredible 3,347 yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2022 season and announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Here’s what sets him apart. Aune is nearly a decade older than the average college...
Nebraska OL coach Donovan Raiola weighs in on recent transfer addition Ben Scott

Nebraska added a huge piece Friday afternoon, picking up Ben Scott out of Arizona State. Scott is a veteran offensive tackle that adds size and talent to Nebraska’s roster. Following the news, Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola weighed in on the pickup. Raiola and Scott are both Hawaii natives and Scott attended the same high school as Raiola’s brother Dominic furthering the connection between the two.
Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri

Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
Jack Conklin, former Michigan State OL, signs contract extension with Cleveland Browns

Jack Conklin and the Cleveland Browns inked a new contract extension on Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news. Conklin and the Browns agreed to a 4-year, $60 million extension. The new extension includes $31 million fully guaranteed. The Browns are trying to get back into the AFC playoff conversation at 6-8 and locked down one of their veteran offensive linemen for the next four years.
Diante Vines shares glowing review of Iowa QB Joey Labas' performance in bowl prep

Diante Vines and Iowa’s offense are gearing up for playing in the Music City Bowl with quarterback Joey Labas. So far, all signs of Labas appear to be positive. On Thursday, Vines discussed what he has seen from the redshirt freshman QB in practice. According to the wide receiver, Labas has been “making some great throws” that make the Hawkeyes take notice.
Mabrey Mettauer, 4-star QB via 2024 class, announces B1G commitment

Mabrey Mettauer is heading to the B1G. The QB out of The Woodlands, Texas posted his decision from his social media account on Saturday. Mettauer will be joining Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. Mettauer picked the Badgers over North Carolina, Kansas State, Arizona State, and Arkansas. Mettauer is a 4-star QB from the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Kickoff time for Christmas Eve NFL game pushed back to conserve power

The city of Nashville is being a Grinch to fans of the Tennessee Titans. At least the Grinch returned the Christmas spirt to Whoville eventually. Maybe Nashville mayor John Cooper will do the same?. The Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans game has been postponed to 2:02 p.m. ET due to rolling blackouts...
