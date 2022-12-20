Read full article on original website
Marcus Dumervil, former LSU OT, announces B1G transfer destination
Marcus Dumervil, a former offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers, will continue to play tackle with Maryland in the 2023 season, announcing the Terrapins program as his transfer destination Thursday. The 6’5″ 306 pound tackle will have 2 years of eligibility remaining after his 3 seasons with the Tigers, making use of the additional 2020 Covid-19 eligibility year.
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State's leading pass rusher, reveals 2023 plans
Jacoby Windmon was a key performer for Michigan State’s defense in 2022. On Christmas Eve, Windmon provided a key decision for the Spartans heading into 2023. In a statement on social media, Windmon confirmed he will be back in East Lansing for one more season of college football. Windmon began his career with three seasons at UNLV before transferring to Michigan State.
Nebraska OC Marcus Satterfield reveals what made him want to reunite with Matt Rhule
Marcus Satterfield is part of the big changes coming to Nebraska this offseason. After a hugely disappointing 4-8 season, head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his position. The team spent much of the season under the direction of interim head coach Mickey Joseph. At the conclusion of the season, Nebraska brought on Matt Rhule as head coach.
PJ Fleck urges fans to make trip to Pinstripe Bowl following solid support in 2022, previous bowl games
P.J. Fleck urged fans to make the trip up to New York City to try and give the team an extra boost. Minnesota is playing Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. With Syracuse being in-state, it could be a home game for the Orange, but Fleck is hoping his fans will make the journey and spend some time in one of the most exciting cities in the country.
29-year old college football quarterback enters transfer portal
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is not like most quarterbacks. He threw for an incredible 3,347 yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2022 season and announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Here’s what sets him apart. Aune is nearly a decade older than the average college...
Brad Underwood discusses Illinois hoops’ preparation leading into Braggin’ Rights game
Brad Underwood didn’t have much explanation for the Illini’s disappointing loss to Missouri in the annual Braggin’ Rights series. The Illini entered the series with an 8-3 record, and No. 16 in the country. Missouri entered the contest with a better record at 10-1, but had the advantage of an easier schedule so far this season.
Nebraska OL coach Donovan Raiola weighs in on recent transfer addition Ben Scott
Nebraska added a huge piece Friday afternoon, picking up Ben Scott out of Arizona State. Scott is a veteran offensive tackle that adds size and talent to Nebraska’s roster. Following the news, Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola weighed in on the pickup. Raiola and Scott are both Hawaii natives and Scott attended the same high school as Raiola’s brother Dominic furthering the connection between the two.
Ryan Walters, Purdue set to add Illinois coach as offensive assistant
Ryan Walters, Purdue’s new head coach is expected to add an assistant from Illinois with coach Cory Patterson, per Purdue beat writer Tony Dienhart. Patterson was a Fighting Illini running backs coach and was in his 5th season with the program. Patterson was a former head coach at the...
Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri
Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
TJ Hockenson makes toe-tapping TD catch after beautiful throw from Kirk Cousins against Giants
T.J. Hockenson linked up with Kirk Cousins early on Saturday. Hockenson caught a TD great pass from Cousins in the back of the end zone. Hockenson joined the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1 after spending the majority of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. It looks like Cousins appreciates having another weapon to throw passes to.
Jack Tuttle explains what drew him to Michigan following 2022 season with Hoosiers
Jack Tuttle joined Cade McNamara and Erick All as players who have transferred within the B1G. Tuttle is heading to Michigan, where McNamara and All used to play at. McNamara and All are now at Iowa, while Tuttle is heading to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season. Tuttle appeared in...
Justin Fields hits a wide open Dante Pettis in the corner of the end zone for opening drive TD vs. Bills
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears don’t have a lot to play for right now, but that’s not stopping them. Fields hit Dante Pettis for an early score as no one on the Buffalo Bills covered the Bears’ wideout. Fields marched his team down the field very...
Bill O'Brien, Alabama OC and former Penn State HC, reportedly eyeing NFL return
Bill O’Brien has been the OC and QBs coach for Nick Saban’s Alabama program each of the past two seasons. Now, O’Brien could be looking at a return to the NFL following the conclusion of the 2022 season. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, O’Brien is a...
Jack Conklin, former Michigan State OL, signs contract extension with Cleveland Browns
Jack Conklin and the Cleveland Browns inked a new contract extension on Friday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news. Conklin and the Browns agreed to a 4-year, $60 million extension. The new extension includes $31 million fully guaranteed. The Browns are trying to get back into the AFC playoff conversation at 6-8 and locked down one of their veteran offensive linemen for the next four years.
Diante Vines shares glowing review of Iowa QB Joey Labas' performance in bowl prep
Diante Vines and Iowa’s offense are gearing up for playing in the Music City Bowl with quarterback Joey Labas. So far, all signs of Labas appear to be positive. On Thursday, Vines discussed what he has seen from the redshirt freshman QB in practice. According to the wide receiver, Labas has been “making some great throws” that make the Hawkeyes take notice.
Joey Labas discusses contributions of Spencer Petras, says injured QB is 'like a third coach'
Joey Labas is gearing up for his first career start at Iowa during the Music City Bowl against Kentucky. Despite Spencer Petras being sidelined with an injury, Labas says the veteran quarterback is still chipping in during practices. According to Labas, Petras is “like a third coach” with how he’s...
Mabrey Mettauer, 4-star QB via 2024 class, announces B1G commitment
Mabrey Mettauer is heading to the B1G. The QB out of The Woodlands, Texas posted his decision from his social media account on Saturday. Mettauer will be joining Luke Fickell at Wisconsin. Mettauer picked the Badgers over North Carolina, Kansas State, Arizona State, and Arkansas. Mettauer is a 4-star QB from the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Marshon Lattimore receives official injury designation for Week 16, per report
Marshon Lattimore will not play Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The New Orleans Saints’ star DB has been out since mid-October. Lattimore suffered a lacerated kidney against the the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. He has missed the past nine games, but slowly has been ramping up in practice.
Kickoff time for Christmas Eve NFL game pushed back to conserve power
The city of Nashville is being a Grinch to fans of the Tennessee Titans. At least the Grinch returned the Christmas spirt to Whoville eventually. Maybe Nashville mayor John Cooper will do the same?. The Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans game has been postponed to 2:02 p.m. ET due to rolling blackouts...
