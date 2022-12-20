Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
FOX Carolina
What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
WYFF4.com
Months of planning pay off with Greenville County soldier's Christmas surprise for mom
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County family is together for the holidays after a solder surprised his mom and brothers with a return home, with months of planning help from his dad. Brian Forrester, of Taylors, shared the joyous video with WYFF News 4 through uLocal. See other...
Upstate soup kitchens prepare to serve hundreds over holiday weekend
It will likely be a full house at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen this Christmas weekend.
WYFF4.com
Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Humane Society's "long-term residents" took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on itsFacebook page. The post says:. "What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
getnews.info
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions
Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
WLOS.com
Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville
Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Fire Safety Tips. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville Needs...
WYFF4.com
Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps
Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
FOX Carolina
Christmas Eve church services around the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking to attend a Christmas Eve church service in the Upstate, we’ve found some options for you. Several online streaming options can be found by clicking the links to the church’s websites. Greenville County:. Fellowship Greenville has services at 1:00,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
WYFF4.com
Church opens doors to homeless community as cold shelters prepare for frigid weather
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers are opening cold shelters across the Upstate for people in need. Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Shepherd's Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street,...
cbs17
Woman trapped in Mustang after tractor-trailer flips, crushes car along SC road
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A tractor-trailer flipped over and crushed a Ford Mustang, trapping a woman inside in Spartanburg this week, police said. Officers said an 18-wheeler was traveling east on John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Reidville Road toward Blackstock Road on Wednesday. The driver of the truck...
FOX Carolina
Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
If you see something, say something: Greenville sends message before cold snap
When cold weather sweeps through, most people are able to grab a blanket or turn up the heat in their home.
