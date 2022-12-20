ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Carolina

What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Humane Society's "long-term residents" took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on itsFacebook page. The post says:. "What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.
GREENVILLE, SC
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
SPARTANBURG, SC
getnews.info

Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions

Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville

Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Fire Safety Tips. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville Needs...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps

Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Christmas Eve church services around the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re looking to attend a Christmas Eve church service in the Upstate, we’ve found some options for you. Several online streaming options can be found by clicking the links to the church’s websites. Greenville County:. Fellowship Greenville has services at 1:00,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Winter storm, high winds causes damage in Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Strong winds from Friday morning’s winter storm caused downed trees across the Upstate. Thousands in the area woke up to power outages and trees down in their front yards. FOX Carolina has received reports of trees down in Simpsonville, Cowpens and Welford. Tree uprooted...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

