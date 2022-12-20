ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

By MORGAN LEE, GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO, REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
Post Register
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Post Register

Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, one will hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. “It is time for...
Chillicothe Gazette

Burgess: Let there be peace on Earth

President Biden’s supporters are right to point out that no President since FDR picked up a seat in the Senate in the first “off-year” election after winning the White House. Considering Covid, inflation—declining, but still headlining the media—and Biden being our oldest President, winning the Senatorial elections was a real achievement for the Democrats.
Post Register

Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital Friday following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.
WASHINGTON STATE
Post Register

University of Idaho Professor sues TikTok user

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A TikTok sleuth from Texas is being sued by a Professor from the University of Idaho. The TikTok sleuth, Ashley Guillard, has made dozens of videos alleging Professor Rebecca Scofield is responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID

