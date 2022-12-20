US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay

Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans will "get crushed": Evangelicals sour on "elementary schoolchild" Trump's 2024 bid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A "silent majority" that supported Donald Trump in his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs is now quietly bowing out, Vanity...
Post Register
Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil
SAO PAULO (AP) — Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, one will hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. “It is time for...
Burgess: Let there be peace on Earth
President Biden’s supporters are right to point out that no President since FDR picked up a seat in the Senate in the first “off-year” election after winning the White House. Considering Covid, inflation—declining, but still headlining the media—and Biden being our oldest President, winning the Senatorial elections was a real achievement for the Democrats.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
Post Register
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation’s capital Friday following his wartime visit to the United States, saying his forces are “working toward victory” even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.
Post Register
University of Idaho Professor sues TikTok user
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A TikTok sleuth from Texas is being sued by a Professor from the University of Idaho. The TikTok sleuth, Ashley Guillard, has made dozens of videos alleging Professor Rebecca Scofield is responsible for the murders of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022.
Millions in the U.S. are hunkering down from a freezing and deadly winter storm
The frigid Christmas storm has killed at least 18 people across the country, trapping some residents inside homes with snow drifts, and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes.
Comments / 0