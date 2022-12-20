Read full article on original website
Thousands of NYC nurses vote to authorize strike
NEW YORK - Thousands of nurses in New York City could go on strike in just a matter of days. The nurses say they are demanding safer staffing levels, as well as better pay and benefits. According to the New York State Nurses Associated, 99% of nurses at 12 New...
Arctic chill envelops Tri-State area after punishing winter storm
NEW YORK - A blast of arctic air is enveloping the Tri-State area this weekend after a battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled emergency response efforts and an airport in snowbound New York state.
Man slashed in the face after Manhattan argument: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say slashed another man in the face after an argument on Friday. According to authorities, at around 5:15 the suspect got into the argument with the 34-year-old male victim inside a building on West 48th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
Plane fire at JFK Airport injures 5
NEW YORK - Five people were reportedly injured after a small fire on a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. The JetBlue plane, which had 167 people onboard, was evacuated by the Port Authority. According to the FDNY, five civilians reportedly sustained minor injuries. The fire is...
Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman they have accused of fatally shooting another man in broad daylight on the street in Queens. According to authorities, just after noon on Friday, the suspect approached 40-year-old Elgin Reynolds on 165th Street in Jamaica and brandished a firearm. When...
Winter storm triggers coastal flooding across region
NEW YORK - The winter storm that slammed the northeast on Thursday night into Friday caused major flooding in coastal communities across the tri-state area this weekend. The NYPD called for a Level 3 mobilization in Howard Beach, Queens to deal with issues caused by flooding, with the area near Crossbay Boulevard left submerged.
ConEd calls for energy conservation due to extreme cold
NEW YORK - ConEd is asking its customers to conserve energy due to increased demands as an arctic chill settles over the region through Tuesday. The utility says increased demand from over 4 million customers in the New York area is putting strain on interstate pipelines. National Grid is also...
Passengers evacuate Staten Island Ferry
Video posted on Citizen.com shows dozens of passengers wearing orange life jackets slowing exiting a Staten Island Ferry boat on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Via Citizen.com)
4 people busted for selling shrooms, laced candies out of NYC stores
NEW YORK - Four people have been arrested following an investigation into the sale of psychedelic mushrooms, also known as "magic mushrooms", at two East Village stores, according to authorities. Authorities say Steven Phan, the alleged owner of Come Back Daily located at 516 E 11th St., Mohamed Ahir, the...
NYPD cracking down on drunk drivers this weekend amid high traffic deaths
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department will be on high alert this holiday weekend for speeding and drunk drivers. Enforcement will be in place on highways and local streets during peak times. It comes amid a push for state legislation that would lower the legal blood alcohol level from .08 to .05. Advocates say it would significantly decrease fatalities in the state.
3 people, including 2 teens, killed in Long Island crash
NEW YORK - Suffolk County police say three people, including two teens, were killed Wednesday night in a motor vehicle crash in Holtsville. According to police, Cem Gunes, 16, of Holtsville, was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on Nicolls Road with a female and male passenger when the vehicle left the road by Division Street and crashed into a wooded area around 9:43 p.m.
Teen arrested in connection with New Year's Day shooting of NYPD officer
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the New Year's Day shooting of an off-duty officer who was sleeping in his car between shifts at the 25th Precinct in East Harlem when he was struck by a bullet. According to police,...
60-year-old man stabbed to death in Harlem park: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death inside a park in Harlem early Friday morning. According to authorities, police were approached at around 2:15 a.m. by an individual who told them there was an unconscious man inside Marcus Garvey Park. Police then...
72-year-old Queens man with Alzheimer's goes missing: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a 72-year-old Queens man with Alzheimer's who went missing on Wednesday. Police say that Miguel Rivera was last seen just after 4:30 p.m. on December 21, leaving his home on 110th Street in Richmond Hill. He is described as a man with...
NYC will have 'bitterly cold' Christmas weekend
NEW YORK - After a milder-than-average autumn in New York City, winter officially began this week with an approaching cold front that will quickly become what forecasters call a bomb cyclone. The winter storm is expected to bring strong wind and heavy rain to the New York City metro area...
Control tower evacuation at Newark Airport causes major flight delays
NEW JERSEY - The control tower at Newark Liberty Airport was evacuated Saturday due to an apparent water leak. Dozens of flights have been delayed and incoming flights air being held on the ground at their original airports until the matter is resolved. "The FAA temporarily evacuated the Newark control...
Why do Jews eat Chinese food at Christmas?
NEW YORK - Jewish people eating Chinese food on Christmas Day is as much a holiday tradition as Santa Claus himself. "Jews started populating Chinese restaurants in New York in the 1890s," said Rabbi Joshua Plaut, the unofficial expert on the topic. He wrote the book "A Kosher Christmas." "It's...
