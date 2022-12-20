ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

LSU football adds 2 more transfers on the defensive side, including one Big 12 product

LSU announced two more additions from the transfer portal Friday, bringing the total to seven transfers signed in December. Southeastern Louisiana junior cornerback Zy Alexander and West Virginia senior defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson became the latest transfers to sign with LSU on Friday. The transfers include four defensive linemen, two cornerbacks and a wide receiver.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Saints show they still have some fight left, erasing a 10-point deficit to beat the Browns

Saturday in frigid, blustery Cleveland, the New Orleans Saints showed they had some fight left in them yet. Playing in brutal conditions, New Orleans erased a 10-point first-half deficit to beat the Cleveland Browns 17-10 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints did so behind a rushing attack that patiently chipped away at the Browns defense, and a defensive unit that made a few crucial stops.
CLEVELAND, OH
NOLA.com

How Saints LB Demario Davis will make a sustainable impact with his Devoted Dreamers Academy

Demario Davis has a dream, and he’s devoted to seeing it through. This isn’t about Davis’ ambitions on the football field. The New Orleans Saints linebacker is in the midst of yet another fine season, and this week he earned a long-overdue spot in the Pro Bowl. This is about something bigger than the game, and that’s where the Devoted Dreamers Academy comes in.
JACKSON, LA
NOLA.com

Saints to sign local product Kirk Merritt to the roster to bolster injured receiver corps

With one former local high school star landing on injured reserve, the New Orleans Saints are calling up another to take his place. The Saints are signing former Destrehan star Kirk Merritt to their 53-man roster from the practice squad, according to his agent. He's taking the place of former Lutcher star Jarvis Landry, whom the team is placing on injured reserve Thursday.
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

2022 Gasparilla Bowl, Wake Forest vs. Missouri: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks

In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NOLA.com

Saints to place veteran receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve

Jarvis Landry's debut season with his hometown New Orleans Saints is coming to an unceremonious early end. The Saints are placing Landry on injured reserve with an ankle injury Thursday, meaning the veteran wide receiver's regular season is officially over. Even if the Saints were to make an unlikely run at a division title, the earliest Landry would be able to return is the second week of the postseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

NFL Week 16 is here; can Saints pull an upset in frigid, blustery Cleveland to stay alive?

It's the one holiday that's so universal that even the NFL is moving its full Week 16 slate to Saturday, except for a Christmas tripleheader that isn't exactly must-see TV. That means we get the NFL Red Zone experience today, and we get the New Orleans Saints, desperately trying to keep their season alive for another week with a visit to the Cleveland Browns. The Saints are 3-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bayou Bets, with a low, low total of 32.
CLEVELAND, OH
NOLA.com

Saints at Browns: Our staff makes its predictions for Saturday's game in cold Cleveland

Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the rival Atlanta Falcons in the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 8-6) Saints 20, Browns 16: The Saints are still playing hard and are motivated to finish the season strong. Their defense will shut down the Browns' running game, and Taysom Hill will lead the way on offense. Forget the cold weather, the Saints are the better team.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy