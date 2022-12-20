Read full article on original website
NFL Network cuts Steelers' Franco Harris tribute to commercial, fans react in disgust
Fans didn't like that NFL Network cut to commercial during the Pittsburgh Steelers' Franco Harris tribute on Sunday night, and voiced their frustrations on social media.
NOLA.com
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels returning for another season, passing on NFL
The biggest domino of LSU’s offseason fell as starting quarterback Jayden Daniels announced Thursday he would return for one more season instead of entering the 2023 NFL Draft. The catalyst of the offense with his dual-threat ability, Daniels led the Tigers to a Southeastern Conference Western Division title after...
NOLA.com
LSU football adds 2 more transfers on the defensive side, including one Big 12 product
LSU announced two more additions from the transfer portal Friday, bringing the total to seven transfers signed in December. Southeastern Louisiana junior cornerback Zy Alexander and West Virginia senior defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson became the latest transfers to sign with LSU on Friday. The transfers include four defensive linemen, two cornerbacks and a wide receiver.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Saints better off without Deshaun Watson, regardless of what happens Saturday
It’s impossible to avoid the What If? game when the New Orleans Saints play the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was the object of the Saints’ affection in March. They launched a full-court press in an effort to trade for him and make him the face of the franchise.
NOLA.com
Saints show they still have some fight left, erasing a 10-point deficit to beat the Browns
Saturday in frigid, blustery Cleveland, the New Orleans Saints showed they had some fight left in them yet. Playing in brutal conditions, New Orleans erased a 10-point first-half deficit to beat the Cleveland Browns 17-10 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints did so behind a rushing attack that patiently chipped away at the Browns defense, and a defensive unit that made a few crucial stops.
NOLA.com
How Saints LB Demario Davis will make a sustainable impact with his Devoted Dreamers Academy
Demario Davis has a dream, and he’s devoted to seeing it through. This isn’t about Davis’ ambitions on the football field. The New Orleans Saints linebacker is in the midst of yet another fine season, and this week he earned a long-overdue spot in the Pro Bowl. This is about something bigger than the game, and that’s where the Devoted Dreamers Academy comes in.
NOLA.com
Saints to sign local product Kirk Merritt to the roster to bolster injured receiver corps
With one former local high school star landing on injured reserve, the New Orleans Saints are calling up another to take his place. The Saints are signing former Destrehan star Kirk Merritt to their 53-man roster from the practice squad, according to his agent. He's taking the place of former Lutcher star Jarvis Landry, whom the team is placing on injured reserve Thursday.
NOLA.com
2022 Gasparilla Bowl, Wake Forest vs. Missouri: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
NOLA.com
Saints to place veteran receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve
Jarvis Landry's debut season with his hometown New Orleans Saints is coming to an unceremonious early end. The Saints are placing Landry on injured reserve with an ankle injury Thursday, meaning the veteran wide receiver's regular season is officially over. Even if the Saints were to make an unlikely run at a division title, the earliest Landry would be able to return is the second week of the postseason.
NOLA.com
Former LSU basketball star Willie Sims, a key to 1981 Final Four run, dies at 64
Willie Sims, who was the sixth man on the 1981 LSU basketball team's run to the Final Four, died Friday in Israel. Sims was known as "Super Sub" as he was usually the first player off the bench for coach Dale Brown's talented team that won a school-record 26 consecutive games and finished the season with a 31-5 record.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 16 is here; can Saints pull an upset in frigid, blustery Cleveland to stay alive?
It's the one holiday that's so universal that even the NFL is moving its full Week 16 slate to Saturday, except for a Christmas tripleheader that isn't exactly must-see TV. That means we get the NFL Red Zone experience today, and we get the New Orleans Saints, desperately trying to keep their season alive for another week with a visit to the Cleveland Browns. The Saints are 3-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of Bayou Bets, with a low, low total of 32.
NOLA.com
'It's just a number at this point.' Saints sound off on upcoming freezing temps vs. Browns
Baby, it’s cold outside — and it’s only going to get colder. The New Orleans Saints (5-9) left Thursday afternoon for Ohio, a day earlier than originally planned for their noon Saturday game against the Cleveland Browns (6-8) as a precaution. Winter Storm Elliott already is affecting holiday travel, and the Saints decided to be safe rather than sorry.
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Dear Santa, here's the Christmas wish list for sports fans in New Orleans
It’s me again, back with the annual Christmas wish list on behalf of the sports fans in New Orleans. I know what you’re going to ask the sports teams in the city. Well, it’s been a little of both. The Pelicans and the Tulane football team have...
NOLA.com
When the Saints unleashed Taysom Hill, the game started trending the right way vs. Browns
The clock didn’t strike “Taysom time” until the New Orleans Saints’ fifth offensive drive Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, their final series in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns. The bell then rang for the rest of the day as the Saints defeated the Browns 17-10...
NOLA.com
Saints at Browns: Our staff makes its predictions for Saturday's game in cold Cleveland
Our staff breaks down how they see Sunday playing out when the New Orleans Saints host the rival Atlanta Falcons in the Caesars Superdome. Jeff Duncan (Season record: 8-6) Saints 20, Browns 16: The Saints are still playing hard and are motivated to finish the season strong. Their defense will shut down the Browns' running game, and Taysom Hill will lead the way on offense. Forget the cold weather, the Saints are the better team.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Saints show they don't need a roof over their head to display grit
In the grand scheme of things, the New Orleans Saints’ 17-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday probably won’t mean much. The Saints’ playoff hopes continue to be microscopic this season, so the game likely will be a footnote in an otherwise disappointing season. But one...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: The Dolphins find the perfect get-right opponent in the Packers, Aaron Rodgers
The Miami Dolphins are in a three-game tailspin. In the span of three weeks, they’ve gone from being tied with Buffalo atop the AFC East Division to fighting for their playoff lives at 8-6. But if you look closer at the circumstances, the losing skid does not look all...
