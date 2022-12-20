Read full article on original website
Person of interest in custody after body found in freezer inside South Philadelphia home
Philadelphia police say a person of interest has been taken into custody after a body was found in a freezer box.
Police: Man shot while sitting in car in Southwest Philadelphia, drives himself to hospital
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man while he was sitting in a car in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say. According to police, officers responded to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on Thursday just before 9 a.m. after a shooting victim showed up to the hospital in their car.
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
Power problem forces evacuation of Lennox Apartments Germantown
SEPTA buses were used to keep people warm on Saturday after they were evacuated from their apartments in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
City van, equipment stolen from Parks and Recreation property in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery in which city property was stolen, authorities say. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 4100 block of Montgomery Drive in the city's West Philadelphia area around 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Authorities say a property was burglarized and a 2500 express...
Man shot, 3-year-old girl injured by shrapnel in West Philadelphia
The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. when at least two men rushed the car on South Robinson Street.
Video: Suspects attempt to steal ATM from West Philadelphia gas station in failed gunpoint robbery
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects wanted for an attempted robbery in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the attempted robbery occurred on Tuesday morning at 2:30 a.m. According to officials, two vehicles with two men each inside pulled up to...
Caught on camera: Man dragged across floor, robbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects involved in a robbery in West Philadelphia. According to authorities, the robbery occurred on December 12 around noon. Police say four men followed the victim into a laundromat located on the 5100 block of Market...
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Atlantic City man ordered held in attempted murder
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen in an argument at a dice game was ordered held in jail Friday. Ibn Demps, 23, was arrested last week less than three blocks from where the shooting took place. Patrol officers were called to the 100 block of N. South...
Man killed, woman injured after group of suspects open fire on car in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Car thefts are rising in Philadelphia. A dive into the numbers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The number of stolen vehicles in Philadelphia is surging. It's even higher than last year when there was also a huge spike, according to data obtained from the Philadelphia Police Department.Vehicle thefts are keeping officers busy. On average, Philadelphia police are called to about 36 stolen vehicles every day, which is almost twice as many from about four years ago."I want my car back bad," Jaysun Carroll, a sophomore at Temple University, said.Security video appears to show the moments a dark-colored SUV pulls up next to a white Kia Sedan at 15th and Jefferson Streets in North...
Termaine Saulsbury, Alleged Philly PPA Killer, Taken Into Custody: Police
The man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker in cold blood has been arrested, authorities say. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 21 that Termaine Saulsbury was arrested by US Marshals on Gerard Avenue in Philly. More details are to come, he added. This...
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway
Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
