Over last 80 years, Eden Park live Nativity becomes tradition for thousands of greater Cincinnati families

WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
linknky.com
LINK Streetscapes: Newport
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. There are Northern Kentucky classics and staples that even I, a longtime resident of the area, have somehow missed. In this streetscapes, come explore a world famous restaurant, an inventive coffee shop and a rustic bourbon bar.
Fox 19
Northside Santa house
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman in Northside is bringing the Christmas spirit to neighbors with her massive Santa Claus collection. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the woman who is behind the special attraction. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
Renowned Cincinnati chef Jean-Robert de Cavel dies after cancer battle
The French chef was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma in 2018, but refused to let cancer slow him down. He continued to work at his restaurants until his death.
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993...
Fox 19
Over $2k worth of Christmas gifts stolen from seniors, nonprofit says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of seniors could be without a gift this Christmas after a Grinch stole thousands of dollars worth of presents from a Mt. Airy nonprofit. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, located on Colerain Avenue, is boarded up after it was broken into on Thursday night. The...
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
spectrumnews1.com
Local coffee shop serves customers as people clear out from storm
COVINGTON, Ky. — Saturday morning was an early start for business owner Tim Eversole. “I normally get here 3:30 or 4 o’clock in the morning to get our stuff ready to go. This morning I got here about 1:30 just to get the place warmed up and get everything ready,” Eversole said.
Beloved Sugar n Spice diner closes for renovations as third location opens
A beloved breakfast spot is closing its original location for a renovation, while opening a third location in Hamilton County.
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
The Time Capsule Hidden in Plain Sight at Cincinnati Nature Center’s Rowe Woods
Explore the Cincinnati Nature Center's historic cabin for a lesson in early 1800s architecture. The post The Time Capsule Hidden in Plain Sight at Cincinnati Nature Center’s Rowe Woods appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
Writer of iconic 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' hails from this town in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — Of all the iconic Christmas music, there might not be any song more instantly recognizable than “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” The song’s lyrics may have even influenced generations of children’s behavior. That’s thanks to a songwriter who rose to fame...
WLWT 5
Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm
MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man covers car in Christmas lights to drive around during holiday season
CINCINNATI — One of the coolest Christmas lights displays in the Cincinnati area is not a house, but a car!. Ryan Golembiewski says this is the fourth year he has covered his car in Christmas lights to drive around and make people's days. This year, Golembiewski covered his car...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Campbell County’s Michael Breetz started Licking Valley Cattle Co. to raise farm-to-table natural beef
He lived on a ranch in Campbell County along the Licking River for some 40 years — so it was only natural for Michael Breetz to raise cattle. But it took him more than 30-years to really get started. “I worked in construction for HGC for 30-plus years,” he...
Cincinnati animal shelter reduces adoption fees ahead of cold temperatures
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter is discounting adoption fees ahead of this week’s winter weather. As part of a promotion called “Ice Ice... Babies!” the shelter is discounting adoption fees to $25 for animals currently living in-shelter and over six months old. >>Bringing a...
Times Gazette
DORA good for uptown Hillsboro?
At this time I rarely drink. I’ll have a glass of red wine at dinner, but I really don’t particularly like it — I’m convinced it’s good for my heart. However, there was a time in my past that I often drank to excess. Again, not because I liked the taste of alcohol, but because I was cavorting with friends. It’s lucky I made it through that period. There was a moment or two when it was touch and go. Drinking and driving was the cause of death for several of my friends. One friend got a taste of buckshot after a drunken brawl in Wilmington. But that was 50 years ago.
sciotopost.com
Thousands of People Stuck in Airport During Holiday Weekend
US — More than 3,700 fights have been canceled or delayed across the country disrupting the holiday travel across the country because of a winter storm. An Artic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and spread across the country shutting down airports and roadways across the county.
