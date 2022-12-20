Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Corporal Ray Hamilton identified as Okaloosa County deputy killed in shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy shot and killed during a call in Fort Walton Beach Saturday. Corporal Ray Hamilton, a five year veteran with the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office and Special Response Team, passed away shortly after 3 p.m. this afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.
WEAR
Okaloosa County Special Response Team deputy dies after being shot during call
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team deputy has died after being shot responding to a call in Fort Walton Beach. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon at a home located at 700 N Park Blvd. According to the sheriff's office, the Special...
WEAR
Officials: Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in a vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside of a vehicle in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. The incident took place on Scenic Highway and Summit Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. According to investigators, during the incident Pensacola Police were asking residents to stay away from...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County deputies investigating shooting near Publix in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Navarre Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, there were reports of shots being fired out of a vehicle near a Publix on Highway 98, just before Highway 87 around 8 a.m. The sheriff's...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff gives update on Grayson Eagan's arrest at News Conference
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A News Conference was held at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in Milton Friday morning. The conference was held at 11 a.m. and Sheriff Bob Johnson spoke -- giving an update on the arrest of Grayson Eagan. Eagan was arrested Thursday night following a...
WEAR
Northwest Florida organization warns domestic violence doesn't take off during holidays
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As many families celebrate this Christmas together, it's important to remember that domestic violence doesn't take a day off, just because it's a holiday. This Christmas, you've got different personalities, often mixing with alcohol at parties, plus the overall seasonal stress. It can be a recipe...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
WEAR
Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
WEAR
Escambia County organizations give away toys to children of Oakwood Terrace apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Christmas came early for some children in Escambia County. Multiple organizations, including Jubilee Church and Kingdom Harvest, came together for a Christmas party at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex. They handed out gifts to around 150 kids. The toys came from the American Red Cross. Organizers...
WEAR
30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Brent Lane Burger King
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Brentwood Shopping Center Mall Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the Burger King on 15 Brent Lane around 9 a.m. after a smoke alarm was set off. According to firefighters, the building was evacuated while...
WEAR
Pensacola man facing multiple charges for shooting, high-speed chase in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was wanted for a shooting and high-speed chase that took place in Navarre Thursday morning. 29-year-old Grayson Zachary Eagan, of Pensacola, is facing the following charges:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. fleeing from...
WEAR
Waterfront Rescue Mission hosts annual Christmas Feast in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Waterfront Rescue Mission is serving more than 4,000 meals to people in need this week. Waterfront is hosting their annual Christmas Feast Friday at 11 a.m. at their Herman Avenue location in Pensacola, but this year is a little different. They've provided to-go meals to six organizations...
WEAR
'Treecycle' Christmas tree disposal offered for Santa Rosa County residents
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County Public Works offers an environmentally friendly option for residents who would like to "treecycle" their Christmas tree this year. Officials have five drop-off locations for trees until Jan. 15. which include:. Jay Transfer Station - Transfer Station Road, Jay. Central Landfill -...
WEAR
Investigation underway after fire destroys mobile home in Bratt
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Bratt Friday evening. According to NorthEscambia.com, a structure fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Still Road, just 1.5 miles south of West Highway 4. Firefighters say when they arrived...
WEAR
5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
WEAR
Deputies locate black BMW involved in Navarre shooting, high-speed chase
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says they've located the car involved in a high-speed chase Thursday morning in Navarre. Deputies confirmed that they found the black BMW involved in a shooting and chase at a home on Molina Street. At this time, deputies have...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County judge delays arraignment for Jesse Lacoste's first court appearance
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Jesse Lacoste made his first court appearance Thursday morning in Santa Rosa County after turning himself in on larceny charges Nov. 30. Lacoste has an attorney that was not at the arraignment, so Judge Drake pushed the arraignment back to Jan. 12. An arrest report...
WEAR
Georgia man arrested for pointing gun at driver during road rage incident in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Georgia man was arrested Wednesday for reportedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Destin. 23-year-old Daniel Reed Schmidt is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
