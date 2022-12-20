Read full article on original website
WEAR
Santa Rosa Sheriff gives update on Grayson Eagan's arrest at News Conference
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A News Conference was held at the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in Milton Friday morning. The conference was held at 11 a.m. and Sheriff Bob Johnson spoke -- giving an update on the arrest of Grayson Eagan. Eagan was arrested Thursday night following a...
WEAR
Over $400,000 awarded to Pensacola non-profits by Bear Family Foundation
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than $400,000 were awarded to Pensacola non-profits Friday thanks to the Bear Family Foundation. The organization announced their 2022 grant awards Friday. More than 30 organizations received a grant. The largest awards granted went to the Southern Youth Sports Association and The Pensacola Museum of Art,...
WEAR
Pensacola man facing multiple charges for shooting, high-speed chase in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was wanted for a shooting and high-speed chase that took place in Navarre Thursday morning. 29-year-old Grayson Zachary Eagan, of Pensacola, is facing the following charges:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. fleeing from...
WEAR
Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
WEAR
Northwest Florida organization warns domestic violence doesn't take off during holidays
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- As many families celebrate this Christmas together, it's important to remember that domestic violence doesn't take a day off, just because it's a holiday. This Christmas, you've got different personalities, often mixing with alcohol at parties, plus the overall seasonal stress. It can be a recipe...
WEAR
30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
WEAR
Officials: Suspect in custody after barricading themselves in a vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly barricading himself inside of a vehicle in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. The incident took place on Scenic Highway and Summit Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. According to investigators, during the incident Pensacola Police were asking residents to stay away from...
WEAR
Waterfront Rescue Mission hosts annual Christmas Feast in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Waterfront Rescue Mission is serving more than 4,000 meals to people in need this week. Waterfront is hosting their annual Christmas Feast Friday at 11 a.m. at their Herman Avenue location in Pensacola, but this year is a little different. They've provided to-go meals to six organizations...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
WEAR
Investigation underway after fire destroys mobile home in Bratt
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Bratt Friday evening. According to NorthEscambia.com, a structure fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Still Road, just 1.5 miles south of West Highway 4. Firefighters say when they arrived...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Brent Lane Burger King
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Brentwood Shopping Center Mall Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to the Burger King on 15 Brent Lane around 9 a.m. after a smoke alarm was set off. According to firefighters, the building was evacuated while...
WEAR
Escambia County organizations give away toys to children of Oakwood Terrace apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Christmas came early for some children in Escambia County. Multiple organizations, including Jubilee Church and Kingdom Harvest, came together for a Christmas party at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex. They handed out gifts to around 150 kids. The toys came from the American Red Cross. Organizers...
WEAR
Police: 21-year-old woman dead after crashing into Flomaton High School
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A deadly car accident is under investigation in Flomaton Friday. The accident happened just after midnight on Highway 31 at the Flomaton High School. Flomaton fire officials tell WEAR News a car drove off the road and hit a building at the high school. Emergency officials in...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
WEAR
'K-9 Rigby' joins Escambia County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is introducing their newest K-9. Deputies shared a photo of "K-9 Rigby" on the sheriff's office Facebook page. The sheriff's office says Rigby is a patrol K-9, trained in tracking and drug searches. Deputies say Rigby's a quick learner and ready...
WEAR
'There is Hope and Huts for Our Friends' gives gifts to children in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Over a hundred children in Pensacola received a little Christmas cheer Friday night. "There is Hope and Huts for Our Friends" hosted a Christmas celebration to help the kids who might not be able to receive gifts this Christmas. There was food, drinks, gifts and raffle prizes...
WEAR
5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
WEAR
Pensacola Police emphasizes importance of locking cars after string of vehicle burglaries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A string of stolen cars has led to the arrests of five teenagers in Pensacola. Officer Mike Wood with Pensacola Police says it's a common misconception that break-ins like this happen mostly during the holidays -- it's all year long. But with more shoppers in stores and...
