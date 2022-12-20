ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WEAR

Over $400,000 awarded to Pensacola non-profits by Bear Family Foundation

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than $400,000 were awarded to Pensacola non-profits Friday thanks to the Bear Family Foundation. The organization announced their 2022 grant awards Friday. More than 30 organizations received a grant. The largest awards granted went to the Southern Youth Sports Association and The Pensacola Museum of Art,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Trial date set for Pensacola man charged with raping teenage girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A trial date is set for a Pensacola man charged with raping a teenage girl. 59-year-old Sandor Bozsar's trial is scheduled for late March. Escambia County deputies arrested him last month. The sheriff's office says a teenage girl had missed her bus on Nov. 10. She told...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

30-year-old Pensacola man dies after crash on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Escambia County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of Mobile Highway and Edison Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. According to FHP, an 82-year-old woman from California was attempting to make a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Waterfront Rescue Mission hosts annual Christmas Feast in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Waterfront Rescue Mission is serving more than 4,000 meals to people in need this week. Waterfront is hosting their annual Christmas Feast Friday at 11 a.m. at their Herman Avenue location in Pensacola, but this year is a little different. They've provided to-go meals to six organizations...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Investigation underway after fire destroys mobile home in Bratt

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Bratt Friday evening. According to NorthEscambia.com, a structure fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Still Road, just 1.5 miles south of West Highway 4. Firefighters say when they arrived...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies need help identifying Legal Leaf thief

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking for help trying to identify the suspect who burglarized a Legal Leaf in Pensacola on Tuesday. The burglary happened at the Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. According to Legal Leaf, the suspect broke into the store at 1:52...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

'K-9 Rigby' joins Escambia County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is introducing their newest K-9. Deputies shared a photo of "K-9 Rigby" on the sheriff's office Facebook page. The sheriff's office says Rigby is a patrol K-9, trained in tracking and drug searches. Deputies say Rigby's a quick learner and ready...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
PENSACOLA, FL

