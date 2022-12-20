Exclusive: Trump’s former White House ethics lawyer told Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony to January 6 committee, sources say

Read full article on original website
Republicans will "get crushed": Evangelicals sour on "elementary schoolchild" Trump's 2024 bid
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. A "silent majority" that supported Donald Trump in his 2016 and 2020 presidential runs is now quietly bowing out, Vanity...
January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office
By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole, Geneva Sands, Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN. The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel’s final report,...
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump’s voter fraud claims, transcript reveals
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would’ve called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump’s claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
House Democrats pick Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. “I was recruited to...
How the January 6 panel unearthed key details from little-known insiders
The story of January 6 has largely focused on a cast of very prominent characters, including former President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle who have become household names, like his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. But those with notable...
Incoming NY Rep. George Santos says he’ll address apparent misrepresentations about his past as Republican House leadership remains silent
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York said in a tweet Thursday that he will address questions next week related to the scrutiny that uncovered inconsistencies on parts of his resume and biography as House GOP leadership continues to be silent about the issue. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would...
Jan. 6 report blames Trump, aims to prevent return to power
WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday places the blame for the 2021 Capitol insurrection on one person: Former President Donald Trump. The dense, 814-page document details the findings of the panel’s 18-month investigation, drawing on more than 1,000 witness interviews and more than a million pages of source material. The committee found a “multi-part conspiracy” orchestrated by Trump and his closest allies, all with the aim of overturning his 2020 election defeat. By laying out the extraordinary details the committee is trying to prevent anything similar from ever happening again.
Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump’s lies to the ‘unimaginable’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report Thursday on the “unimaginable” 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy. The 814-page account...
US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity
MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The...
Jan. 6 takeaways: Power, pressure and a ‘moral struggle’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is releasing dozens of witness transcripts from its investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack. On Thursday the committee made public a previously unseen account from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She detailed a stunning campaign by Donald Trump’s allies encouraging her to stay “loyal” as she testified before the congressional panel. She said she found herself in a moral struggle that had echoes of Watergate. The House panel is racing to release its final report and other materials and wrap up its work before it is required to dissolve as the new Congress convenes in January.
DC National Guard commander ‘strongly’ considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says
The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, “strongly” considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response
Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump’s violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the Electoral...
Rep.-elect George Santos says he’ll address questions
NEW YORK (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives says he plans to respond to the concerns. In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos says he is planning to talk next week. Questions have been raised this week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District. Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.
Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran’s protesters
For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. “I miss being in the open air…I miss being able to walk freely,” she told CNN. “I miss my family, my room.”. Her life now is largely confined to four walls, in a house that is not her own, with people who — until a few weeks ago — she had never met.
US veterans groups call on Biden for help in Afghan soldier’s asylum case
A coalition of US veterans groups is calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the case of an Afghan national who fought alongside US forces and is now facing deportation after being detained at the US-Mexico border. Abdul Wasi Safi, called Wasi, was apprehended by US Border Patrol in...
Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines
TALLAHASSEE (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The court announced Thursday it will grant the governor’s request. DeSantis has said it was illegal in Florida to misrepresent the efficacy of a drug, and that the panel would aim to jog loose data about the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccine studies funded by the pharmaceutical companies that developed them have been published in peer-reviewed journals. Government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots before approving them for use.
Jury selection for Proud Boys trial to resume next month
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants will resume in early January after a holiday break. The judge presiding over the case against the far-right extremist group members questioned prospective jurors for a fifth day on Friday. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has been asking them about their opinions of the Proud Boys and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jury selection is scheduled to resume on Jan. 3. The five Proud Boys members are charged with conspiring to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales
WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. deals with its deadliest overdose crisis to date, a national crime-prevention group is calling on the Justice Department to clamp down on social media’s role in the spread of fentanyl, the drug largely driving a troubling spike in overdose deaths among teenagers. The National Crime Prevention Council sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The group known for ads featuring McGruff the Crime Dog is calling for an investigation into fake, fentanyl-laced pills sold on the popular teen platform Snapchat. The company says it has been working to address the national crisis in recent years will continue to do everything it can.
George Tenet Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of George Tenet, former director of the CIA. Education: Georgetown University, B.S.F.S., 1976; Columbia University, M.I.A., 1978. His parents immigrated to the United States from Greece. Has a twin brother, William. Timeline. 1978-1979 – Works as research director of the American Hellenic Institute....
Some Ukrainians move Christmas to detach again from Russia
BOBRYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church.
