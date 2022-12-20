ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exclusive: Trump’s former White House ethics lawyer told Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony to January 6 committee, sources say

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 4 days ago
KEYT

January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office

By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole, Geneva Sands, Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN. The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel’s final report,...
GEORGIA STATE
KEYT

Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump’s voter fraud claims, transcript reveals

In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would’ve called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump’s claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
KEYT

Incoming NY Rep. George Santos says he’ll address apparent misrepresentations about his past as Republican House leadership remains silent

Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York said in a tweet Thursday that he will address questions next week related to the scrutiny that uncovered inconsistencies on parts of his resume and biography as House GOP leadership continues to be silent about the issue. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Jan. 6 report blames Trump, aims to prevent return to power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee late Thursday places the blame for the 2021 Capitol insurrection on one person: Former President Donald Trump. The dense, 814-page document details the findings of the panel’s 18-month investigation, drawing on more than 1,000 witness interviews and more than a million pages of source material. The committee found a “multi-part conspiracy” orchestrated by Trump and his closest allies, all with the aim of overturning his 2020 election defeat. By laying out the extraordinary details the committee is trying to prevent anything similar from ever happening again.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Jan. 6 takeaways: From Trump’s lies to the ‘unimaginable’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee released its final report Thursday on the “unimaginable” 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a mob assault by supporters of the defeated president, Donald Trump, that shook the nation and exposed the fragility of American democracy. The 814-page account...
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

US judge rejects Maduro ally’s claim of diplomatic immunity

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami on Friday rejected attempts by a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to shield himself from criminal charges, ruling Alex Saab isn’t entitled to diplomatic immunity in the U.S. and must stand trial on accusations of money laundering. The...
KEYT

Jan. 6 takeaways: Power, pressure and a ‘moral struggle’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is releasing dozens of witness transcripts from its investigation into the 2021 Capitol attack. On Thursday the committee made public a previously unseen account from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. She detailed a stunning campaign by Donald Trump’s allies encouraging her to stay “loyal” as she testified before the congressional panel. She said she found herself in a moral struggle that had echoes of Watergate. The House panel is racing to release its final report and other materials and wrap up its work before it is required to dissolve as the new Congress convenes in January.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

DC National Guard commander ‘strongly’ considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says

The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, “strongly” considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
WASHINGTON, DC
KEYT

Congress approves new election rules in Jan. 6 response

Congress on Friday gave final passage to legislation changing the arcane law that governs the certification of a presidential contest, the strongest effort yet to avoid a repeat of Donald Trump’s violence-inflaming push to reverse his loss in the 2020 election. The House passed an overhaul of the Electoral...
ARIZONA STATE
KEYT

Rep.-elect George Santos says he’ll address questions

NEW YORK (AP) — A newly elected New York Republican whose life story has come under question since his election to the U.S. House of Representatives says he plans to respond to the concerns. In a statement on Twitter, Rep.-elect George Santos says he is planning to talk next week. Questions have been raised this week about the life story that Santos, 34, had presented during the campaign for the 3rd Congressional District. Santos first ran for Congress in 2020 and lost. He ran again in 2022 and won in the district that includes some Long Island suburbs and a small part of Queens.
NEW YORK STATE
KEYT

Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran’s protesters

For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. “I miss being in the open air…I miss being able to walk freely,” she told CNN. “I miss my family, my room.”. Her life now is largely confined to four walls, in a house that is not her own, with people who — until a few weeks ago — she had never met.
KEYT

US veterans groups call on Biden for help in Afghan soldier’s asylum case

A coalition of US veterans groups is calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the case of an Afghan national who fought alongside US forces and is now facing deportation after being detained at the US-Mexico border. Abdul Wasi Safi, called Wasi, was apprehended by US Border Patrol in...
KEYT

Florida high court OKs grand jury probe of COVID-19 vaccines

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court will convene a grand jury at Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to investigate any wrongdoing with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines. The court announced Thursday it will grant the governor’s request. DeSantis has said it was illegal in Florida to misrepresent the efficacy of a drug, and that the panel would aim to jog loose data about the vaccines. COVID-19 vaccine studies funded by the pharmaceutical companies that developed them have been published in peer-reviewed journals. Government panels reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the shots before approving them for use.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Jury selection for Proud Boys trial to resume next month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury selection for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants will resume in early January after a holiday break. The judge presiding over the case against the far-right extremist group members questioned prospective jurors for a fifth day on Friday. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly has been asking them about their opinions of the Proud Boys and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Jury selection is scheduled to resume on Jan. 3. The five Proud Boys members are charged with conspiring to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Group urges feds to investigate Snapchat over fentanyl sales

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. deals with its deadliest overdose crisis to date, a national crime-prevention group is calling on the Justice Department to clamp down on social media’s role in the spread of fentanyl, the drug largely driving a troubling spike in overdose deaths among teenagers. The National Crime Prevention Council sent a letter Wednesday to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The group known for ads featuring McGruff the Crime Dog is calling for an investigation into fake, fentanyl-laced pills sold on the popular teen platform Snapchat. The company says it has been working to address the national crisis in recent years will continue to do everything it can.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

George Tenet Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of George Tenet, former director of the CIA. Education: Georgetown University, B.S.F.S., 1976; Columbia University, M.I.A., 1978. His parents immigrated to the United States from Greece. Has a twin brother, William. Timeline. 1978-1979 – Works as research director of the American Hellenic Institute....

