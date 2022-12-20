Read full article on original website
California university apologizes for prisoner experiments
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent California medical school has apologized for conducting dozens of unethical medical experiments on at least 2,600 incarcerated men in the 1960s and 1970s, including putting pesticides and herbicides on the men's skin and injecting it into their veins. Two dermatologists at the University...
Two Drivers Arrested During Dui Checkpoint
CONCORD (BCN) Two drivers were arrested Friday evening during a DUI checkpoint by the Concord Police Department. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license, according to a Concord police spokesperson. Funding for this DUI checkpoint was provided by a grant...
Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash Thursday As He Escorted Dead Father To Cemetery
OAKLAND (BCN) A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of MacArthur...
From Reindeer To Squad Cars: Stockton Police Bring Santa Claus To Town For Christmas
The streets of Stockton echoed with police sirens as police officers called out to children, asking them to step outside of their houses. "Merry Christmas, bring your children out to pick up presents!" an officer announced on the megaphone at 8 a.m. Stockton Police officers set out in the community...
San Jose Man Charged With Felony Drug Sales To Minors In Case Related To Overdose Of 15-Year-Old
A San Jose man has been charged with felony drug sales to minors in a case related the overdose of a 15-yeaer-old and sales to a group of Los Gatos High School students, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Prosecutors said Simon Armendariz, 23, was selling drugs to...
1 Hospitalized After Fire In Outer Sunset Early Friday
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) One person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the city's Fire Department. The one-alarm fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the victim...
Collision During Pursuit Of Carjacking Suspects Leaves Person In Critical Condition
FREMONT (BCN) A juvenile was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle Sunday in Fremont and leaving a person in critical condition from a crash while fleeing, police said. The carjacking occurred at a store on Stevenson Boulevard near Blacow Road at 5:08 p.m. Multiple suspects confronted a female victim in...
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
'Critically ill' mountain lion cub found by California homeowner, rescued by Oakland Zoo
The zoo staff named the cub "Holly" in honor of the holidays.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
Finding love in the Bay Area is hard. An Oakland bar has a retro solution.
"I'm a sucker for romance and anything remotely sentimental."
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
The 3 most expensive San Francisco homes that didn't sell in 2022
2022 has been a tough year for luxury homes on the public market.
The best San Francisco concerts of 2022
From the brightest pop star of our generation to a Beatle brought back from the dead.
Nick’s Crispy Tacos in San Francisco to close after 20 years
The best way to eat at Nick's Crispy Tacos is to order a taco "Nick's Way."
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 2 PM. * WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low. lying areas around Humboldt Bay. Up to one half foot of. saltwater inundation above ground level is...
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
Post-Christmas storm could soak Bay Area with 2 inches of rain
Wet, unsettled weather returns to the Bay Area after the holiday weekend.
