ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson is sworn in, vows to cleanup Augusta

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i69xv_0jpOWzVW00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Garnett Johnson, the son of a school bus driver, took the oath of office as the next Mayor of Augusta.

Johnson plans to hit the ground running, with priority one being the appearance of the Garden City.

“We got to clean Augusta up, it does not cost taxpayers a lot of money, it just cost us a little bit of energy in rolling our sleeves up, we want to create a keep it clean initiative throughout the city,” said Johnson.

Augusta’s 85th mayor Garnett Johnson to be sworn in Tuesday

Johnson was a political newcomer when he won the mayor’s race in a runoff in June. He vows to be a mayor for everybody, saying he believes in unity and does not see creating it as a   challenge.

“If you put together programs and ideas that create parity for everybody in the city, I think it’s easy to do,” Johnson said.

There is little any mayor in Augusta can do without support from the Augusta commission.

“I am excited about working with this commission, we have three new commissioners who will be coming on board, as well as commissioner Alvin Mason, and the ones who are sitting there, so I am excited about the opportunity of collaboration to move the city forward,” said the new mayor.

“I’m ready to work with him, I am excited, here is an opportunity for us to change the way we are viewed here in Augusta and I’m all about that,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Mayor Elect Garnett Johnson lays out his plans for first 100 days in office

“I pretty much look at people and what they do, and not what they say, but what they do, so if he comes out and does what he says he’s going to do, I’ll be right there with him,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Johnson is preparing to be mayor and working with the commission, he told the audience he will need their prayers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

High winds blow down trees, knock out power across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winds whipped up Friday morning ahead of a cold snap, trees started coming down across the CSRA, blocking traffic and causing power outages for thousands of people. Among the latest problems was a power line across Columbia Road at Wendover Way in Columbia County. Around...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

After losing alcohol battle, Stay Social closing down

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having lost a bid to keep its alcohol license, Stay Social Tap and Table will be closing for good. The business will close for good on Dec. 30, the owner told News 12. It comes a few weeks after a judge upheld Columbia County commissioners’ revocation...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta kidnapping incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men are wanted for a kidnapping and assault incident that happened in Richmond County on Thursday. According to the release, the incident happened on the 1900 block of Third Avenue on Dec. 22. Thomas Maloyd Jr., 19, and Tyreek McGee, 19, are wanted in connection...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Stay Social decides to close down for good

EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Local restaurant Stay Social Tap & Table in Columbia County announced that it will be closing for good, and its last day of business will be Dec. 30. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
wfxg.com

Second Providence Baptist Church groundbreaking expansion

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - With its Groundbreaking Expansion Program and the turning of the soil, Second Providence Baptist Church is closer than ever to its dream building. Church members, community members, and those who are involved with the project gathered together for the church's Groundbreaking program this week. It...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are collecting donations for an officer who lost his home in a fire Thursday night. Staff Sgt. Gregg Stroud and his family lost their home and all belongings inside, according to Police Chief Willie Burley. “I’m sure you all realize how devastating a loss...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness

Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness. Local garden center and officials share tips on home …. Smart, Swinney and Beamer discuss 2023 National Signing …. Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer discuss their 2023 signings classes. Most of Augusta’s recycling is going to the landfill.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Community resource, The Smart Box, may be forced to close

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — A community resource center in Allendale County may be forced to close its doors — if the sale of its building goes through. “I was kind of concerned about it at first,” The Smart Box Executive Director Phyllis Smart told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I was not going […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy