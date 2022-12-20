On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including . Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he keeps today: “The slowing down aspect of wrestling. That’s very hard for people. I see it with my students. You’re just so new and excited, and the idea of doing nothing is scary. You feel like you need to constantly be doing something and that’s not the case at all. It’s better to let things breathe and play out. It’s hard to control your emotions and your excitement to do things like that.”

