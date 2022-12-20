Read full article on original website
Wellwishers camp outside Sandringham ahead of royal family’s Christmas Day church service
Wellwishers gather to glimpse the royal family as King Charles is to address the nation on Christmas for the first time this afternoon. A queue formed overnight at Sandringham in Norfolk ahead of the traditional Christmas Day church service.At the front of the queue was John Loughrey, of Streatham, south London, who said he arrived at 7pm on Christmas Eve and camped out overnight with his friend Sky London, 62.Retired assistant chef Mr Loughrey said they took a train from London to King’s Lynn in Norfolk, then a bus to Sandringham where they are staying at a local hotel,...
When Did the ‘Sister Wives’ Sit Down for Season 17’s “One on One” Interviews?
Reality TV reunions are often tense, but Sister Wives reunions are especially dramatic. In the Season 16 reunion, for example, Christine Brown discussed her split from Kody Brown, announcing the first of the plural family’s breakups. And in Season 17’s “One on One” specials — the first of which hit TLC on Sunday, Dec. 18 — fans learn more about that divorce as well as Kody’s relationship woes with wives Meri and Janelle Brown. So, when was this Sister Wives tell-all filmed?
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?
The world is full of intractable problems and hotly contested ideas. Climate change, COVID-19, the nature of capitalism. Whether Elon Musk should replace himself as the leader of Twitter. And then there is the question of whether the 1988 action thriller Die Hard is a Christmas movie. A debate that is only slightly more resolvable than whether The Dress is white and gold or black and blue, the Die Hard discourse can be traced back to a 2007 Slate article by Michael Agger, who when informed by The Atlantic's Kaitlin Tiffany in 2021 of the cultural babadook he had unleashed with...
22 Satisfying Photos That Are Basically ASMR For Your Eyes
These photos make my brain very, very happy. 😌
Teacher’s Holiday Gift From School Is So Bad She Thought It Was a Joke
While it's usually disrespectful to turn your nose up at a less-than-stellar gift, sometimes you'll receive something that feels so out of left field that you would've rather not gotten a gift at all. This looks like what happened to TikToker Lil Yambs (@lil.yambs) Article continues below advertisement. She recorded...
John Mayer Has Finally Revealed the True Meaning of "Your Body Is a Wonderland"
It goes without saying at this point that John Mayer has all of the trimmings of a generational talent. The singer has remained in the conversation and released chart-topping songs for roughly two decades, and in that time has amassed a following numbering in the millions internationally. Article continues below...
'Glass Onion' Introduces Fans to a New Mystery — How Does It End? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. After the first murder-mystery film received universal acclaim, filmmaker Rian Johnson decided to make Knives Out a franchise that follows fan-favorite Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigating further mysteries. Thankfully, the wait is over because the highly anticipated second installment, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is here and ready to knock the socks off its audience.
‘A Christmas Story’ and Other Christmas Movies You Didn’t Know Are Based on True Stories
Since Christmas can feel like a magical time for many, it’s not too shocking to see whimsical movies throughout December. Many fictional stories typically involve beloved Christmas characters like Santa Claus, elves, and reindeer with peculiar noses. Article continues below advertisement. While several Christmas-movie writers enjoy using their creativity...
'Babylon' Actress Samara Weaving Secretly Married Film Producer Jimmy Warden
If you've been watching any films in the past five years, chances are you recognize Samara Weaving. The Australian actress is best known for her horror films such as The Babysitter, Ready or Not, and The Babysitter: Killer Queen, as well as her strong resemblance to fellow Aussie star Margot Robbie. Now, she's starring in Babylon alongside Robbie and several other famous faces.
The Prime Video Comedy 'Your Christmas or Mine?' Is Set in London — Was It Filmed There?
Imagine planning to surprise your significant other for Christmas, only to find out they've boarded a train to surprise you for Christmas on your home turf!. That's the Christmas-themed conundrum Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) find themselves in during the events of the Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine? rom-com.
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Is Already a Little Controversial — Here's Why
Now that Season 3 of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has dropped, fans are already looking forward to another installment. For those who aren't caught up, the show follows Emily (Lily Collins), an American social media strategist, as she moves to Paris to work for a French marketing group. Along the way, she navigates culture shock, romance, and interesting fashion choices.
Camille Is Having a Gay Old Time in Season 3 of 'Emily in Paris' and We Are Here for It
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 3 of Emily in Paris. Season 3 of Emily in Paris dropped on le Netflix on Dec. 21 and with it, all of our theories about where the Camille/Gabriel/Emily/Alfie love square was going to go. In fact, with all the shakeups going down this season, it's more like a love square dance. Emily is still torn between Gabriel and Alfie, but Gabriel is with Camille who we find is only with Gabriel because he loves Emily, who always seems to choose work over everyone else. Have we lost you?
Will Netflix Give the Global Hit ‘Alice in Borderland’ a Third Season?
On one hand, Alice in Borderland Season 3 seems like a lock, considering the show’s impact so far. As Netflix said in a news release after renewing Alice in Borderland for a second season, the survival drama is the most popular Japanese original live-action title on the streaming service.
Oui Oui — 'Emily in Paris' Is Back! Season 3 Was All About Choices, Good and Bad (SPOILERS)
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 3 on Netflix. Poor Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins) was faced with the bane of all millennials everywhere in the Season 3 premiere of Emily in Paris — workplace confrontation. After all, why let down one employer with your indecisiveness when you can let down two?
Unpacking the Meaning Behind Each and Every Card Featured on 'Alice in Borderland'
(Spoiler Warning: This article contains information about Season 2 of Alice in Borderland) Alice in Borderland fans, as the hit Netflix series is back and better than ever for its second season of games. After the season one finale left fans on the edge of their seats, we now know what's in store. Indeed, the second iteration of the games sees players pivoting from numerals towards the other side of a playing card deck: face cards.
Will There be a Season 2 of 'Three Pines'? Here's What Its Star Had to Say
As mentioned in the Prime Video series's trailer, "Three Pines is a sanctuary, but this place has bad energy." Any mention of "energy" can be connected to a sort of spiritual woo-woo, but in this case, bad energy is the only way to explain the feeling of the fictional Quebec town of Three Pines.
Lily Collins' Parents Make Her a Nepo Baby — Not That She Thinks So
Actress Lily Collins of Emily in Paris has actually been a Hollywood fixture since she was a child. The star lent her voice talents to the Disney film Tarzan at just 10 years old. You may also remember her in The Blind Side and Mirror Mirror per IMDb. Article continues...
Gorgeous Natural Landscapes are Present Throughout Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Back in the '90s, Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski created a bizarre world full of mutated humans, medievalist magic, and potions galore, one that spawned the hit video game series by CD Projekt RED. Subsequent to the success of the games (the first one releasing in 2007), Netflix released its well-received series adaptation, The Witcher, in 2019.
Bella Poarch's Videos Get a Lot of Likes, but That Doesn't Mean She's Rich
When it comes to top female influencers on TikTok, Bella Poarch definitely makes the list. The 25-year-old singer and social media personality operating under the handle @bellapoarch is very popular on the platform. Article continues below advertisement. Up until recently, she had the most-liked video of all time with 64...
Thanks to 'Emily in Paris,' the Kir Royale Is the New "It" Drink
Ever since it first premiered in 2020, Emily in Paris has become a quick fan-favorite amongst Netflix users. Following the escapades of Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins), an American who takes a job in Paris, the show juggles comedy, drama, and all the trimmings one would expect from a fish-out-of-water show like Emily in Paris.
