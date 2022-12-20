Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Take a Major Relationship Step Buying This Remodeled Toluca Lake Home – See Photos!

See just how far Brady was willing to go to prove his love!. When we think of Days of Our Lives and Christmas, we picture the extended Horton clan gathering around the tree to place everyone’s personalized ornaments upon it. For viewers, it’s become a tradition to look forward to each and every year. This year, the soap took things one step further by having actors share some of their own personal holiday traditions. We’ve gathered a few here… and end with something very unique: a video in which Eric Martsolf (Brady) shows us a rather scandalous Kristen/Brady scene from the Peacock special A Very Salem Christmas which wound up on the cutting-room floor!

