Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Take a Major Relationship Step Buying This Remodeled Toluca Lake Home – See Photos!

Read full article on original website
Related
Leonardo DiCaprio Buys His Neighbor's $10.5 Million Home in a Big End-of-Year Real Estate Move
When Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t romancing every model in the fashion industry, he’s busy buying and selling real estate. The 48-year-old Oscar winner decided to make a big-boss, end-of-year property move that is only going to expand his significant portfolio even more. DiCaprio bought his next-door neighbor’s 3,527-square-foot home for $10.5 million after one of the owners passed away. What makes this tale super juicy is that his neighbors, Ron and Joan Linclau, once sued DiCaprio for destabilizing their property after he built a basketball court on his land in 2008. While the couple settled the suit for an undisclosed amount, according...
SheKnows
Mario Lopez Sells His Lush Mediterranean-Inspired Villa in Burbank for $2.1 Million – See Photos
Mario Lopez has an impressive TV career, and apparently a hefty real estate portfolio too! According to Dirt, the Saved By the Bell alum just sold his three-story Burbank home for $2.1 million, just a bit below his original asking price of $2.35 million. The Spanish Villa, which belonged to...
SheKnows
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
Nicki Minaj Scooped Up a Gorgeous $19.5 Million ‘Modern Farmhouse’ in the A-list Neighborhood of Hidden Hills
Nicki Minaj has been floating around Los Angeles for quite some time — renting homes in Beverly Hills, Malibu, and beyond — but she’s ready to put down some roots. The music sensation has found herself a brand-new, $19.5 million estate in Hidden Hills to call her own.
North West Shows off Her Impressive Makeup Skills by Transforming Into a Popular Christmas Character
She’s charming, talented, and not-at-all mean, yet somehow, North West channels the Grinch perfectly in her latest TikTok! Kim Kardashian’s daughter got in the holiday spirit last night with a new video showing her transformation from 9-year-old girl to The Mean One. Everything from her expert makeup skills to her spot-on lip synching is impressive. In the video, North pretends to be Dr. Seuss’s famous green grump by matching her lips to a quote from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. “Four o’clock, wallow in self pity,” she mouths while doing her makeup. “Five o’clock, solve world hunger. Tell no one.” All...
Hotel guests evacuated due to Christmas Eve kitchen fire
Guests booked into a seaside hotel for Christmas had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in the kitchen.Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said 10 fire engines were called to the Headland Hotel in Torquay just after 10pm on Christmas Eve.Four people were rescued from the hotel by firefighters using ladders.Wow what a busy Christmas Eve night shift that was for Fire Control 🙄10 pump persons reported hotel fire, followed by another persons reported fire 😟thankfully everybody was safe and ok 🙏 Merry Christmas all from Fire Control. Stay safe #headsetheros #here24hours— Devon and Somerset Fire and...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Shares a Very Special Holiday Treat With Fans — Plus, the Shocking Christmas Scene You Never Saw!
See just how far Brady was willing to go to prove his love!. When we think of Days of Our Lives and Christmas, we picture the extended Horton clan gathering around the tree to place everyone’s personalized ornaments upon it. For viewers, it’s become a tradition to look forward to each and every year. This year, the soap took things one step further by having actors share some of their own personal holiday traditions. We’ve gathered a few here… and end with something very unique: a video in which Eric Martsolf (Brady) shows us a rather scandalous Kristen/Brady scene from the Peacock special A Very Salem Christmas which wound up on the cutting-room floor!
Alessandra Ambrosio Is the Ultimate Snow Bunny in a Curve-Hugging Red Bodysuit & Fur Coat by the Ski Slopes
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Alessandra Ambrosio isn’t one of those celebrities heading to St. Bart’s or Hawaii this holiday season, she’s fully embracing the cold weather. The 41-year-old supermodel headed to the ski slopes with a mixed wardrobe message about what to wear when the temperatures drop below zero. Ambrosio stepped into a form-fitting red bodysuit that celebrates the spirit of Christmas while sitting outside on her snowy balcony. To keep her toned body warm, she sported a white fur coat, and white boots with...
Costco Is Offering a Great Deal on Luxury Bath Towels That You'll Probably Need for All Those Extra Holiday House Guests
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Are you preparing to host for the holidays? If so, you know there’s no such thing as having too many spare sheets and towels on hand, between holiday spills, unexpected plus-ones, and inclement weather. If you’re a Costco member, stocking up just got easy: Our favorite wholesale store is having a killer sale on luxury bath towels that you’ll want to get your hands on right away, guests or no guests, with prices under $10. Costco Does It Again, one...
SheKnows
A Christmas Angel Visits Chad at the Hanging of the Horton Ornaments — and Thomas Spills Gwen’s Secret to Sarah
At night, Chad visits Abigail’s grave and sighs over Christmas without her. He’ll do his best to make it okay for the kids, but he misses her more every day, not less like some people expect. He tells her he’ll love her forever and lays pink and red flowers on her grave.
SheKnows
General Hospital Delivers a Blast From the Past Right Before the Holidays
On Friday, December 23, fans are going to get a treat when Emily Wilson returns to General Hospital as Ellie Trout, Spinelli’s former love. The ABC soap’s next-day preview teased the character’s return to Port Charles, where she will confront Spinelli and ask if he’s falling for Maxie all over again.
This Unlikely Retailer Has Markdowns on Home Decor Picks From Barefoot Dreams, Corkcicle & More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been shopping since Black Friday, we know how expensive that can be. No matter if you were treating yourself to a few new things you had your eyes on, or taking advantage of all of the sales that have happened over the past few weeks, we’re here to cross one more thing off your list: Shopping for your home. Right now, Zappos has markdowns on home decor that you don’t want to miss. Adding new items to your...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Michael Graziadei Shares a Christmas Photo of His Twins Gone So Hilariously Wrong That There’ll Be ‘No Presents for Anyone’
Pretty sure there’s not a parent out there that won’t understand this one!. With the holiday season in full swing, Michael Graziadei took to Instagram to do what many a proud parent does: share a photo of his kids on Santa’s lap. Also as many a proud parent does, he had to laugh at the hilarious results of the shoot.
This Pediatrician-Approved Mascara for Tweens Just Became a Staple in Kate Hudson’s ‘Wake-up Makeup’ Routine
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s something about celebrities’ must-have beauty products that make us want to try them. After all, they definitely know a thing or two about looking glamorous. Take for instance, Kate Hudson. Recently, she revealed all the makeup products she uses in her morning routine on Vogue Beauty Secrets. While there are a ton of goodies we’re looking to try ourselves, one particular staple stood out because it’s actually meant for tweens and teens. The actress first tried Petite ‘n Pretty...
Shoppers With ‘Every Single Skin Issue Out There’ Saw ‘Immediate Results’ After Using This Retinol Serum With Over 15,000 Five-Star Reviews
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that we’re coming to the close of another year, it’s time to take a look at your skincare routine and toss out anything that no longer sparks joy (or serves results for your skin). If you haven’t added a serum packed with retinol to your lineup, now is the best time. Retinol serums help smooth uneven skin tone and fade lines and wrinkles. Luckily, you don’t have to search far. Shoppers swear by this $39 serum that has over...
Comments / 0