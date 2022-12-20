Mike Brown encourages fans to vote for his Kings to All Star weekend, reflects on Hornets loss
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about the honest film session he had with his team the morning after Sacramento’s disappointing loss to the Charlotte Hornets, talks about the lapses he noticed defensively, the lack of physicality and pleads for fans to vote for Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox to get them in the All Star game.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0