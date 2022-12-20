Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Winter freeze shelter opens Thursday night in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The grand ballroom at Catholic Charities West Virginia is ready for its first night as a winter freeze shelter for the homeless. Doors are open throughout the winter months for the homeless to seek refuge from the plummeting temps. The ballroom is loaded with beds,...
WTOV 9
Animal Shelter Gives Advice on Pet Care in Winter
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — With winter clearly among us, we must be extra careful of our pets with these frigid temperatures coming up and especially with our Christmas decorations. Poinsettias and Christmas lilies have found their way into many people's homes, due to their holiday aura, but they are...
WTOV 9
Avoid the FOG: It's time to properly dispose of grease
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The holidays are a time for family gatherings and breaking bread, but once you are done cooking, what do you do with the grease?. If you’re dumping it down the drain, stop that. Fats, oils, and grease, also known as FOG, are a city...
WTOV 9
First 'Law Enforcement Night' a success in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — Hoping to bridge the gap between the community and local law enforcement, the new Youth Center in Moundsville held a night to do just that. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Moundsville Police Department made a stop at the Future of Moundsville Youth Center for Law Enforcement Night. The intention is to build a relationship between the officers and the kids.
WTOV 9
ODOT crews in Jefferson County preparing for winter storm
Plow trucks at the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Wintersville Garage are being prepared for the significant winter storm that's expected to hit in the Ohio Valley. Hugh Sutherin, the garage’s manager, says they're fully staffed with drivers and ready to go. "We'll be working 12-hour rotations round the...
WTOV 9
Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department will make station available as warming shelter
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department will make its station available for people who might need a warming shelter due to power outages. If you experience an outage and want to use the station, call Belmont County 911 and explain your need and the volunteers will come to open the station for you. The station is located at 2450 Belmont Street, Bellaire.
WTOV 9
Three massive demolition projects in the cards for 2023 in Monroe County
Monroe County — Monroe County is preparing for three massive demolition projects in early 2023, after being awarded millions from the Ohio Department of Development. The county land bank was awarded more than $9 million for the projects, which include the leveling of the old Clarington School. “In the...
WTOV 9
Final preparations, pre-salting starts for road crews
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — Final preparations were made Thursday for many road care workers including in the Village of Winterville. "Overnight, we're going to be pre-salting before everything starts to freeze," Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella said. "From there, we're just going to be watching as the temperatures start to drop."
WTOV 9
Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Wheeling celebrates its 85th birthday
Easterseals Rehabilitation Center celebrated its 85th birthday on Thursday. It is place that provides essential services to children who are born with all forms of disabilities. The organization has moved around the Wheeling area, from inside the former OVMC building, to the Red Cross Building, and to its own location...
WTOV 9
Commission reacts to economic development coming to Weirton
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — The Hancock County commission met Thursday afternoon, hours after the announcement that a new battery manufacturing facility would be coming to Weirton. Commission President Paul Cowey acknowledged how large of an impact the new economic development will have in the region. In particular, Cowey was prideful that out of 500 sites nationwide, Weirton was chosen as the top site.
WTOV 9
Weather largely limits shoppers to necessities the day before Christmas at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Last-minute shoppers are usually scrambling the day before Christmas Eve, but not when temperatures drop below zero. Between negative temps, frigid wind gusts and icy roads, holiday shopping ground to a halt at The Highlands. If they were out Friday morning, there was a reason.
WTOV 9
Man on run after eluding deputies serving a warrant in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Earlier Thursday, a man eluded deputies attempting to serve a warrant in Guernsey County. Erik Stillion is wanted on multiple warrants. He was last seen in the Catbird, Soggy Run Road, Robbins Road area wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie and a hat. Anyone that...
WTOV 9
Brooke County Sheriff's Office warns of fraudulent schemes occurring within the county
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of fraudulent schemes occurring within the county. Some residents report to have received phone calls from a local number claiming to be Brooke County deputies and say that people have either not shown up for court dates or have outstanding warrants for their arrest.
WTOV 9
The Vineyard Church holds Christmas eve service
OHIO COUNTY, WV — The vineyard church of wheeling hosted their Christmas Eve service in Wheeling. The event invited all to come out and celebrate the holidays. At the Capitol Theater they held their Christmas worship along with Christmas carols. And across the street at their kid's center, it was a fun for all for all the youngsters.
WTOV 9
Energy storage company investing millions into Weirton, former steel plant
A major announcement for the city of Weirton from Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Economic Development Authority could lead to the return of hundreds of jobs. At the former site of Weirton Steel, the WVEDA has approved a $75 million incentive package in order to house a new home for Form Energy.
Comments / 0