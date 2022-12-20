BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department will make its station available for people who might need a warming shelter due to power outages. If you experience an outage and want to use the station, call Belmont County 911 and explain your need and the volunteers will come to open the station for you. The station is located at 2450 Belmont Street, Bellaire.

BELLAIRE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO