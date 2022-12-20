Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
I-57 traffic crash south of Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 57 near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul. Officials say the crash is causing lane blockage in both north and southbound lanes. The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is an ongoing story,...
newschannel20.com
Family, friends urge safe travel following tow trucker operator's death
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — December 23rd is named Scott's Law Day. Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles and workers helping those in need. Family and friends are remembering 20-year-old tow truck operator Ross Booker who was killed while cleaning up an...
newschannel20.com
Decatur buses will operate on 'snow routes' Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — People who ride Decatur Public Transit, DPT, buses may have to make alternative plans for getting around depending on what bus they usually ride because the transit will be operating on its snow routes schedule. Starting at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the fixed-route...
newschannel20.com
Amtrak cancels rides amid snowstorm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — No way home. That's the reality for some central Illinois residents with Amtrak canceling trips because of the snowstorm Thursday. Amtrak has canceled some trips heading from Champaign or Springfield to be sure no one gets in harm's way. Amtrak spokesperson Marc Migliari said the...
newschannel20.com
Mt. Zion under a snow emergency watch
MT. ZION, Ill (WICS) — The Village of Mt. Zion will be under a snow emergency until further notice. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Macon County and forecasts are predicting ice and a snowstorm which can impair transportation and emergency services. Officials say during a snow...
newschannel20.com
Zacharie Perrin immediately eligible for Illinois men's basketball
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRPS) - Illinois men's basketball has added Zacharie Perrin to the current roster. He will be immediately eligible to play for the Fighting Illini. Perrin is a 6'10" 220 pound forward from France. "We're excited to have Zach arrive on campus and begin his academic and athletic career...
Comments / 0