etxview.com
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
News Channel Nebraska
Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska
PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
1011now.com
Christmas Sunday Forecast: “Warmer” with the small chance for wintery mix/flurries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures are expected for Sunday but will still remain below average for majority of the 1011 area. An Alberta Clipper weather system will move through the area in the afternoon and evening causing the small chance for rain in the west, mixed precipitation in central Nebraska and snow in eastern portions of the state.
KETV.com
Extreme cold weather remains for Nebraska, Iowa on Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — Dangerous, life-threatening cold weather will continue Friday for the Omaha area. A wind chill warning is in place all day Friday for most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The wind chill warning will continue until noon on Saturday. Travel conditions will be rough, with areas...
Nebraska’s nitrate problem is serious, experts say. Can we solve it?
Experts say, generations of corn growing, feedlot runoff and oft-unwitting nitrogen overuse has left a sobering legacy buried in the Nebraska soil.
klkntv.com
Nebraska spared worst of storm, but some spots see lowest wind chill in decades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dangerous weather is still in place in Nebraska, but it is not as bad as it is in other states. The cold blast has or will impact nearly every state this week. Nationwide, more than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more...
kscj.com
STRANDED NEBRASKA STORM VICTIMS RESCUED BY SNOWMOBILES
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 500 WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS DURING THIS WEEK’S WINTER STORM AND COLD TEMPERATURES. NEBRASKA TROOPERS PERFORMED 306 MOTORIST ASSISTS STATEWIDE ON THURSDAY, IN ADDITION TO 211 STATEWIDE ON WEDNESDAY. IN MANY CASES, TROOPERS HAVE USED THEIR PATROL VEHICLES TO TRANSPORT...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska
Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
klkntv.com
Patience is key as weather cancels, delays flights in Nebraska and beyond
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 3,000 flights have been delayed or canceled for Thursday and Friday as a massive winter storm barrels across the U.S. “Sometimes delays can cause the domino effect,” Executive Travel CEO Steve Glenn said. “If you’re delayed out of here, you might miss a connection, and then all the flights are full, and those are the dominoes that everybody hates.”
kfornow.com
Troopers Helping Hundreds of Stranded Motorists During Storm
DECEMBER 23, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers...
WOWT
6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. Updated: 16 hours ago. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of...
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
kfornow.com
Cold Wave Sets Record For Power Use
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to new electricity use records and the declaration of several advisories in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, which includes Nebraska. According to a news release, SPP set a new record for electricity use during the...
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Audubon decries state ruling denying it ‘standing’ to object to diversion from Platte River
LINCOLN — Audubon Nebraska is condemning a decision to deny it and several other parties legal standing to object to an interbasin transfer of water from the Platte River to the Republican Basin. One Audubon official called the ruling a “dishonor” to a state treasure — the annual migration of tourists to view hundreds of […] The post Audubon decries state ruling denying it ‘standing’ to object to diversion from Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WARNS OF HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS
MUCH OF EASTERN AND CENTRAL NEBRASKA LOOKS TO BE IN STORE FOR POTENTIAL. BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FROM NOW THROUGH THURSDAY, WITH DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS, INCLUDING EXTREME COLD IMPACTING TRAVELERS. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING OUT ON THE STATE’S HIGHWAYS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, BE...
knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health provider recognized for commitment to rural behavior healthcare
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health’s psychiatry chief medical officer Dr. Narayana Koduri, is the recipient of the 2022 Ambassador Award from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, according to a press release from Great Plains Health. The award pays tribute to professionals who make an...
1011now.com
Southwest Power Pool sees record wintertime electricity use, issues advisories in response to extreme cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to new electricity use records and the declaration of several advisories in Southwest Power Pool’s service territory, which includes Nebraska. According to a news release, SPP set a new record for electricity use during the winter...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
