S.W.A.T. Season 6: Will the new episodes return in 2023?
When will the fans get to see more of this American procedural action drama? Continue reading to find out. Ever since the premiere of the eighth episode, “Guacaine,” a few weeks ago on Friday, December 9, 2022, the viewers have been anticipating if the season will resume its run with the remaining episodes in 2023 or not. If you are one of them, then you’ve come to the right spot, we have compiled all the necessary information for you to get a head start on the forthcoming episodes.
Step Up Season 4: Is it happening or not?
Will the fans get to see another season? Here is everything we know about Step Up Season 4. All of the viewers who have tuned in to stream the episodes are now speculating as to whether this will be their last chance to watch this American drama television series. It is worth noting that the show has aroused the curiosity of viewers who want to learn more about the new themes and character arcs presented to the audience in this series. So, it is fair to ask about the franchise’s status. If you were looking forward to knowing more about the next chapter, then you have reached the right place, as we have listed all the crucial and latest information about the current status of the show.
CBS Has 3 of 5 Top Freshman Series on Broadcast This Season, Says Comscore
The new broadcast season is underway — though fewer seem to notice than in past years — and CBS accounts for three of the five top new series, according to an analysis by Comscore. The Comscore study looked at viewing from September 1 through Nov. 15. CBS’s Fire...
Virgin River Season 5 is not coming to Netflix in January 2023
“Doing the right thing is what you’re supposed to do. It doesn’t make you special, it just makes you a decent human being.” – Jack. The last time the viewers got to see the show we got glimpses of Mel navigating her new reality, Jack’s past threatens his future, and new faces arrive and stir things up in Virgin River. Since then, this has piqued the interest of viewers who tuned in to catch up on previous seasons and learn what will happen to these cherished characters, who are based on Robyn Carr’s novels. In order to help you get ready for the upcoming episodes of this drama television series, we have some of the most recent series updates.
All My Children Alum And Soap Opera Veteran Robert Gentry Passes Away At 81
Soap Hub has recently learned of the passing of soap hopper Robert Gentry on September 17, 2022, at the age of 81. Robert Gentry: Left His Unique Signature On Daytime. Gentry was best known for portraying Ross Chandler on All My Children from 1983 through 1990. Ross was the nephew of the devious and powerful Adam Chandler (played by the late, great David Canary) and the illegitimate son of his long-time rival Palmer Cortlandt (played by the late James Mitchell). The role garnered him two Daytime Emmy nominations and had him working opposite onscreen daughter Lauren Holly (Julie Chandler) and onscreen wife Kathleen Noone (Ellen Dalton) a great deal.
Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos
Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today
It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey Thinks Fans Will Love The Same Thing She Does About Big Three-Show Crossover
Vanessa Lachey shares her thoughts on what fans will love about the upcoming NCIS crossover.
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
The Witcher: Blood Origin: Is it premiering in December 2022?
More than a thousand years before the events of “The Witcher,” seven outcasts in an Elven world joined forces in a quest against an all-powerful empire. After years of waiting, the upcoming fantasy miniseries created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and adapted from The Witcher book series by Andrzej Sapkowski has finally arrived, and the wish of the fans has been fulfilled! This makes it very understandable why the anticipation has heightened more than ever! The interest of die-hard fans who have read hundreds of pages for its incredible storyline to be adapted into a limited series. If you are interested in knowing more about the latest updates, then look no further. We’ve put together a concise summary of all the details you need to know about the release date, plot, and cast so that you may get a head start and be prepared before the series airs.
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
Carnival Row Season 2: When will the new episodes release on Amazon Prime Video?
Return to Carnival Row for the epic, final chapter, as this season, everything will fall into place. Many viewers are wondering, “Will 2023 have the anticipated release date of the final season or not?” this makes it a crucial question and also proves that many viewers are anxiously awaiting the new season’s debut on the streaming service, and the die-hard fans have already started to speculate about the latest details of the series.
Alex Cross Series Adds Siobhan Murphy In Recurring Role
EXCLUSIVE: Siobhan Murphy (Murdoch Mysteries) is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross. She will star opposite Aldis Hodge, who brings to life the titular Alex Cross. Murphy will portray Tania Hightower, a driven, unstoppable journalist who works as a news reporter for the Post. Hightower’s beat includes all of Washington D.C., but her passion, loyalty and interest lies less in the political class and more in the often overlooked population of our nation’s capital. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins and based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Alex is...
Amazon Prime Video's Hit New Series Gets Good News for Season 2
Fans of the Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral may be getting some good news soon regarding the status of a second season. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, who finds herself transported to a futuristic London after putting on a VR headset. The trippy series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson, and is one of the newest hits for Amazon, which already has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and a new season of Invincible slated for 2023. Speaking of additional seasons, Amazon is already preparing for The Peripheral Season 2.
1923: Taylor Sheridan Confirms How Long The Latest Yellowstone Prequel Will Last
1923 launched to record numbers for Paramount+ just a few days ago, and naturally, there are questions about how long the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led spinoff will last. Ahead of the premiere, it was reported that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+ were interested in keeping the cast intact for a second batch of episodes.
Melanie Lynskey Is Getting a Very Familiar Co-Star in Season 2 of Yellowjackets
Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2. Yellowjackets is keeping it all in the family. Jason Ritter is joining the upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets, which stars his wife Melanie Lynskey, according to Variety. Specific details—as with most things Yellowjackets—remain under wraps for now. It will...
General Hospital Delivers a Blast From the Past Right Before the Holidays
On Friday, December 23, fans are going to get a treat when Emily Wilson returns to General Hospital as Ellie Trout, Spinelli’s former love. The ABC soap’s next-day preview teased the character’s return to Port Charles, where she will confront Spinelli and ask if he’s falling for Maxie all over again.
Oscars: Shortlists for 95th Academy Awards Unveiled
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features as well as documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound and visual effects. Fifteen international features advanced, out of the films from 92 countries and regions that were eligible. The list includes Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo (Mexico) and Joyland, which gives Pakistan its first shortlisted film in the category.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Barry, Veteran Australian Film...
Wednesday Season 2: Netflix renewal status and everything you need to know
With 2022 nearing its end, it’s safe to say that Wednesday has been one of the most anticipated shows of this year. A combination of dark comedies, the series has exceeded over 752,000,000 million hours which could mean a green flag for the renewal of the show. Directed by...
