Luzerne County, PA

Monica Leigh French

Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly angry over ex's Xbox friends charged with assault

Coal Township, Pa. — A woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly got upset over her Xbox Live friends, leading to an assault. Coal Township Police learned that Bradley Michael Kriner, 25, pulled the accusers hair, grabbed her by the neck, and bent her thumb back after getting angry on Dec. 4. He also allegedly turned the internet off, took a cord from the Xbox, and called the woman names, police said. The accuser,...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Automotive garage scraps customer's vehicle after eviction

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating an incident in which a garage scrapped a customer's car. Police say on Nov. 30, they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Penn Township, Snyder County. Hans Wolff, 50, of Yonkers, N.Y., had taken his 2004 Subaru Legacy to EJ Motors garage in October for repairs. Trooper Adam Romig says during that time, the business was evicted from their building on Route 522 and closed. Police discovered that the owner of EJ Motors had scrapped Wolff's vehicle after that. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby

Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Hazle Twp. Walmart thefts

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two people after two separate thefts were allegedly committed at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP, on December 17, around 8:07 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart Superstore on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. State troopers say during an investigation […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local man allegedly stealing firewood gives fake name to police

Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of stealing firewood was caught after police were directed to his whereabouts by the owner. Joshua Quadir Lewis, 22, and a second individual were allegedly spotted putting cords of firewood into a trash can near the 600 block of Campbell Street on Dec. 6 just after 7 p.m. The owner came outside and spotted Lewis as he attempted to run away with the trash can and firewood. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Disgruntled ex-employee threatens boss with machine gun, calls staff 'snitches'

Coal Township, Pa. — A Coal Township man allegedly threatened his former boss that he "had a machine gun for him," and accused him of racketeering. Brent Tomcavage, wearing a dark jacket and camouflage pants, entered Full Service 122 at 8508 Route 61 on Dec. 4 and demanded a former co-worker to have the owner call him. When the call was returned, the 43-year-old Tomcavage told the owner he had...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Property owner charged with stalking tenants

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts home in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve. "When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
HONESDALE, PA

