Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
Man allegedly angry over ex's Xbox friends charged with assault
Coal Township, Pa. — A woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly got upset over her Xbox Live friends, leading to an assault. Coal Township Police learned that Bradley Michael Kriner, 25, pulled the accusers hair, grabbed her by the neck, and bent her thumb back after getting angry on Dec. 4. He also allegedly turned the internet off, took a cord from the Xbox, and called the woman names, police said. The accuser,...
Police: Automotive garage scraps customer's vehicle after eviction
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they are investigating an incident in which a garage scrapped a customer's car. Police say on Nov. 30, they received a report of a stolen vehicle in Penn Township, Snyder County. Hans Wolff, 50, of Yonkers, N.Y., had taken his 2004 Subaru Legacy to EJ Motors garage in October for repairs. Trooper Adam Romig says during that time, the business was evicted from their building on Route 522 and closed. Police discovered that the owner of EJ Motors had scrapped Wolff's vehicle after that. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
State police say fire that killed Pa. man who used wheelchair was accidental
DEWART-The house fire that killed a man who used a wheelchair in Northumberland County Friday morning has been ruled accidental. The blaze in the 2600 block of Turbot Avenue in Dewart began on the front porch and spread quickly throughout the single-story house, a state police fire investigator said Saturday.
Two arrested in Hazle Twp. Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two people after two separate thefts were allegedly committed at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP, on December 17, around 8:07 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart Superstore on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. State troopers say during an investigation […]
Man shot in Allentown, investigation underway, police say
A man was shot Thursday night in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Gordon streets, Capt. Alicia Conjour said. The man’s wound is not life-threatening, Conjour said. The man was take to area area hospital, she added. Detectives...
Local man allegedly stealing firewood gives fake name to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of stealing firewood was caught after police were directed to his whereabouts by the owner. Joshua Quadir Lewis, 22, and a second individual were allegedly spotted putting cords of firewood into a trash can near the 600 block of Campbell Street on Dec. 6 just after 7 p.m. The owner came outside and spotted Lewis as he attempted to run away with the trash can and firewood. ...
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
Nazareth homes burglarized, police say, and they are looking for help to identify suspect
Nazareth police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say broke into several homes last week. The burglaries occurred between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 200 block of South Main Street in the borough. On Thursday, the department released surveillance photos of...
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
Lehigh Valley Mom Cheered For Teen Son During Street Fight, Cops Say
A Northampton County mom is accused of cheering on her teenage son while he fought another boy in a Pen Argyl street, authorities say. Nicole M. Ortiz, 32, is charged with misdemeanor corruption of minors and disorderly conduct, said Slate Belt Regional Police in a statement. Officers were called to...
Coroner ID's Lehigh Valley Driver Who Fatally Crashed Into House
Authorities have identified the Lehigh Valley driver who died after crashing into a Northampton County home Thursday night but are still working to figure out exactly how it happened. Gregory Allen Mertz, 63, of Palmerton, was declared dead at the scene of the accident on Riverview Drive/State Route 145 in...
Police investigate string of car break-ins in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are asking for your help in identifying an individual involved in multiple vehicle break-ins. Officials say the individual was involved in the theft of a vehicle on Nicholson Street on December 18 and multiple other break-ins on December 19. The individual...
Disgruntled ex-employee threatens boss with machine gun, calls staff 'snitches'
Coal Township, Pa. — A Coal Township man allegedly threatened his former boss that he "had a machine gun for him," and accused him of racketeering. Brent Tomcavage, wearing a dark jacket and camouflage pants, entered Full Service 122 at 8508 Route 61 on Dec. 4 and demanded a former co-worker to have the owner call him. When the call was returned, the 43-year-old Tomcavage told the owner he had...
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
One person dies in Northumberland County fire
DEWART, Pa. — One person died after flames broke out at a home in Northumberland County. The fire started around 11:45 a.m. Friday in a house on Turbot Avenue in the village of Dewart in Delaware Township. Bitter cold and freezing conditions made fighting the flames hard for first...
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve. "When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.
Honesdale woman loses $9K in ‘bail scheme’
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Reading man has been charged after he allegedly schemed $9,000 from a Honesdale woman. Wayne County District Attorney, A.G. Howell said on Wednesday, 20-year-old, Christopher Mauricio III, of Reading, was involved in a scheme to steal money from the victim. According to a...
Pa. teen accused of threatening family members with a knife: report
A 15-year-old is being charged by state police after he chased family members with a knife and barricaded himself in the basement, threatening troopers thereafter, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred on Dec. 6 when troopers responded to a home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, where it was reported that...
