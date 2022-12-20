ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Dec. 22, 2022 D10 Hoops: Warren Boys Top Fairview; Franklin Boys Hand Farrell First Loss; CASH Girls Triumph

WARREN, Pa. – In a battle between two teams who are quite familiar with each other in recent seasons, Warren drained 12 3’s on its way to a 70-61 win over Fairview. “I think we’re playing very well,” Warren junior Tommy Nyquist said. “We bounced back from that one loss to Prep with a couple of big wins. We shot the ball well tonight.”
Dec. 21, 2022 Small College Hoops: Allegheny, La Roche Men Nab Wins

• Andre Wilder and Isiah Portis had 21 points each to lead five Allegheny players in double figures. • D’Montez Owens had 26 points for Shenango. • Devon Darrell led four La Roche players in double figures with 14 points. Grove City High grad Michael Brooks had six points and five rebounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA

