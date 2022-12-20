Read full article on original website
Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged
High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings Extended Across U.P.
The National Weather Service has extended many of the Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings for another few hours as winds have not died down across the Upper Peninsula, and the snow continues to fall in areas of the Lake Superior snowbelt. The Winter Storm Warning in Delta County was due...
Escanaba Reminds Residents To Clear Snow Off Public Sidewalks
With the onset of winter, City Residents are reminded that they must maintain their public sidewalks. The City of Escanaba’s “Property Maintenance Codes” require property owners within the City to clear their public sidewalks of all snow and ice. Please take care in removing the ice and snow so children going to school, mail delivery personal, and the general public may have a safe and clear path along our public sidewalks.
Storage Shed Catches Fire In Escanaba Wednesday Night
A stoage shed caught fire late Wednesdsy night in Escanaba. Public Safety says that call came in at just after 11:00 in the 53-hundred block of J.5 Road. The buulding was fully-engulffed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading to other nearby buuldings. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.
Body found at scene of Upper Peninsula house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred on Agent Street in Calumet Township at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday. The body was found after the fire...
Whitmer Appoints Two To Michigan Tech University Board
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Michigan Technological University Board of Trustees. Matthew D. Johnson, of Marquette, is a manager of External Relations at Eagle Mine in Champion. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration and his Master of Public Administration from Northern Michigan University. Mr. Johnson is reappointed for a term commencing January 1, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2030.
Home Damaged By Fire In Escanaba; No Injuries Reported
Escanaba firefighters braved cold, windy conditions to battle a house fire Friday morning. The call came in at just before 10:30 in the morning to come to 226 North 18th Street. When officers got there, there was flames and heavy smoke coming from an upstairs window. They were able to...
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
Logging Truck Hits Pole, Closing Marquette County Road 550
A logging truck crased into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon in Marquette County, closing County Road 550 for about two hours. Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened at around 1:00 in the afternoon on 550 between Harlow Lake Road and Beagle Lake Road when the driver lost the back half of his trailer, as well as the load of logs. The trailer ended up on its side after hitting the pole, and it took a couple of hours to put it upright and to clean up the logs. The driver was not hurt.
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Township Tuesday night. At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.
