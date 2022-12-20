A logging truck crased into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon in Marquette County, closing County Road 550 for about two hours. Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened at around 1:00 in the afternoon on 550 between Harlow Lake Road and Beagle Lake Road when the driver lost the back half of his trailer, as well as the load of logs. The trailer ended up on its side after hitting the pole, and it took a couple of hours to put it upright and to clean up the logs. The driver was not hurt.

