Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
24-year-old kills mother, aunt before shooting, killing himself in Hall County
Investigators say three people are dead in what they believe was a double murder-suicide. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 4200 block of Holland Drive around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies found the bodies of...
YAHOO!
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
YAHOO!
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office looking for three people who were seen stealing from gambling machine
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to stealing money from gambling machines. Deputies say the thefts took place on Nov. 20, at a Texaco gas station on Cassville White Road in Cartersville. Two men and one woman sat...
Comments / 0