Cannon Falls, MN

William LeRoy Foss Sr

William L. Foss, Sr age 73 of Kenyon, died on Tuesday, December 21, 2022, at his home. William LeRoy Foss Sr., the son of LeRoy and Shirley (Holmes) Foss was born on June 28, 1949, in Faribault. He grew up in Kenyon, graduating from Kenyon High School in 1967. He enlisted in the US Navy and served for a short time before returning to Kenyon. He then attended vocational school. William married Candace Verthein and had two children. They moved from Kenyon in the early 70’s to Cannon Falls, where he managed the Curt’s Cannon Ball truck stop. He later married Sharon Martenson and had two more children. William then went to work for Metropolitan Airports Commission in maintenance. In the late 1980’s he moved back to Kenyon where he lived until he retired. He then moved to Fifty Lakes, Minnesota. He lived there for about 6 years before returning to Kenyon in the spring of 2020. Bill served on the Kenyon Color Guard. In his younger years he was an avid water skier and enjoyed boating. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and collecting antiques and Red Wing Pottery. He was a meticulous gardener and liked to take care of his flowers and yard.
