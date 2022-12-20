ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

The No. 1 pick in the NFL draft is now in play for the Chicago Bears: Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts from Week 16

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears battled the Buffalo Bills close for a half on a bone-chilling cold Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field before being blown out in a 35-13 defeat, their eighth consecutive loss. 1. All of a sudden, the Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. That’s because the suddenly competitive Houston Texans scored an upset Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., ...
