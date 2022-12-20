Read full article on original website
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Bay Port student dies from complications caused by flu and strep B
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bay Port High School student died from complications caused by a mix of Influenza A and Strep B. According to the Howard-Suamico School DistrictAva Schmidt died Wednesday. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School. The district sent the following letter to the school...
Millions in the U.S. are hunkering down from a freezing and deadly winter storm
The frigid Christmas storm has killed at least 18 people across the country, trapping some residents inside homes with snow drifts, and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes.
