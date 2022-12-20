Read full article on original website
Last minute Louisville shoppers take on the cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the last weekend before Christmas meaning businesses are open, and holiday shoppers are braving the cold weather to finish their Christmas list. ”I didn’t do anything until this week, and it’s too late to do online,” holiday shopper Mark Stanton said. “At this point,...
Businesses working through the incoming weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday night going into Friday, temperatures will be dropping below zero. The road conditions are expected to be icy with snow accumulation throughout the evening. Business owners are making accommodations for cold weather conditions coming into Louisville. Wick’s Pizza plans to work through the storm....
TARC resumes regular services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -TARC resumed regular fixed route service as of 2:49 a.m. Saturday. Routes will remain on winter weather detours until further notice. For a full list of missed stops, click or tap here. TARC said extreme cold and icy roads are likely to impact service. Please check the...
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local outreach groups braved the bone-chilling cold and wind to help the homeless population Friday morning. Carrie Dorton and her colleagues at the St. John Center canvassed the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Jackson Streets, offering the homeless population rides to local shelters. “We...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on an arctic front heading into our area. Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 12 p.m. - Mayor Fischer...
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
SnowTALK! Blog Update 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is the 9AM ET update on how the winter storm impacts are looking for WAVE Country. Another LIVE update will take place on social media and on the WAVE Weather APP on phones, Firestick and Roku TV at around 2:15pm today. Expect more changes.
Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Delays and cancellations have affected flights across the country, including here in Louisville. Airport snow crews kept the runways open and running all night, allowing UPS to keep working. But passengers have been getting more headaches as Friday wore on. For some, the misery started Thursday.
Warming shelters in southern Indiana
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are organizations in southern Indiana organizations helping people and pets stay warm. Our news partner, News and Tribune, has reported where warming centers in Floyd County and Clark County will be located. There is a White Flag shelter at the Floyd County Head Start...
Mayor Fischer giving update on Louisville Metro’s artic front preparation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer is giving an update this morning on how the city is preparing for the artic front. He will join the National Weather Service, emergency operations and road crews at about 8:30 a.m. Watch the news conference here when it begins.
SnowTALK! Part 2 12/22
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This is part 2 of the update that was recorded at 2:42pm today. Be sure to check back on the main feeds and newscasts for the most updated amounts and timing and impacts!. Stay safe!
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Christmas weekend 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
JCPS cancels Thursday, Friday winter break activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Jefferson County Public Schools students are already out of school for winter break, the school district has made some changes to its winter programs. JCPS programs that are going on during the winter break will be canceled starting on Thursday at 4 p.m. Athletic events...
TARC suspending services due to winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC will be suspending services around 8 p.m. Friday night due to the extreme cold causing buses to break down on their routes. Routes currently in operation include #2, #4, #6, #10, #12, #15, #17, #18, #19, #21, #23, #25, #27, #28, #31, #43, #53, and #71, TARC said in a release.
Metro Snow Team treats more than 2,500 miles of roadways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Snow Team has completed its first pass plowing snow routes and will be working on its second pass on Friday morning. According to a release from Metro Public Works, snow began to fall around 8:15 Thursday night and stopped snowing around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
Organizations working together to shelter the homeless in freezing weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With dangerously cold temperatures moving through the area, non-profit and private organizations are working to keep the homeless sheltered and safe. For the first time ever, Broadbent Arena has joined the efforts to house those escaping the below freezing weather. Organizations like Feed Louisville and Goodwill...
TARC provides alternate transportation after suspending routes due to weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC announced Friday they will be suspending fixed route service around 8 p.m. due to weather. The suspension was decided after freezing temperatures caused buses to break down on their routes. TARC personnel will continue to provide transportation in alternate vehicles after 8 p.m. until 1...
Bardstown Road candy shop owners pack Christmas candy boxes for Ronald McDonald House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The owners of a Bardstown Road candy shop are using their store to make Christmas a little sweeter for children in need. David Carney and Brian Wigginton’s store, the Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe, has been a staple at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Bonnycastle Avenue for seven years.
Norton Healthcare gives tips on protection from cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is letting Kentuckians know how best to protect themselves from cold weather. Dr. Zach Harris, a doctor at Norton Healthcare, recommends that everyone stays indoors during this incoming weather, especially those with pre-existing health conditions. It is recommended that anyone who has to go...
LG&E, KU performing ‘service interruptions’; customers asked to conserve energy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extreme cold and winter weather has taken its toll across WAVE Country resulting in travel delays and power outages. LG&E and KU are advising customers to conserve energy as the extreme cold puts pressure on the regional power grid. In an effort to reduce energy consumption,...
