Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building
When the city demolished the Temple Courts complex, providing housing vouchers to residents, officials promised residents that a fully rebuilt development would welcome them back. The post Residents of Former NoMa Public Housing Complex Return to a Long-Awaited New Building appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bowser Admin Convenes Commission to Study Poverty
The Bowser administration has created a commission designed to study the causes and effects of poverty in the District with the goal of its eradication by 2036. The post Bowser Admin Convenes Commission to Study Poverty appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Returning Citizens Rally for Affordable Housing and Jobs
Returning citizens, advocates and public officials took to the podium in front of the John A. Wilson Building in Northwest during the Emergency Rally for Returning Citizens. The post Returning Citizens Rally for Affordable Housing and Jobs appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Chamber of Commerce Introduces New Chair and Green Book
Local business leaders congregated at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in northwest D.C. on Dec. 16 for the 2022 Annual Meeting & Chairman’s Inaugural Breakfast. The post D.C. Chamber of Commerce Introduces New Chair and Green Book appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Spotlight on Black Environmentalists: Q&A with Michele Roberts
Michele Roberts, 62, has worked in the environmental justice space for more than 20 years. Now she advises the Biden administration as a member of the recently-formed White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council. The post Spotlight on Black Environmentalists: Q&A with Michele Roberts appeared first on The Washington Informer.
New Year, New Park: Construction for 11th Street Bridge Park Set to Begin in 2023
After more than a decade of planning and prep work, construction for the 11th Street Bridge Park is scheduled to begin in 2023. The post New Year, New Park: Construction for 11th Street Bridge Park Set to Begin in 2023 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Norton Gets Funding for Howard University Hospital, Other Projects
Eleanor Holmes Norton said Wednesday that she has secured federal funding for projects and institutions in D.C. such as Howard University Hospital. The post Norton Gets Funding for Howard University Hospital, Other Projects appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Prince George’s Chamber Picks New Leader
The Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce announced on Dec. 14 its selection of Alexander K. Austin as its new president and CEO. The post Prince George’s Chamber Picks New Leader appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. AG Claims City’s Largest-Ever Eminent Domain Win in Battle with Developer
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Tuesday the largest eminent domain victory in city history. The post D.C. AG Claims City’s Largest-Ever Eminent Domain Win in Battle with Developer appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Residents Voice Support for ‘Marion Barry Avenue’
The overwhelming majority of District residents told members of the D.C. Council at a hearing of the Committee of the Whole on Dec. 13 that they wanted Good Hope Road SE in Ward 8 to be renamed in honor of late Mayor and Council member Marion S. Barry. The post D.C. Residents Voice Support for ‘Marion Barry Avenue’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington Names Shawn Townsend as President and CEO
The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan (RAMW), the trade association representing more than 1,400 food and hospitality service establishments in the DMV area, has named Shawn Townsend as its new president and CEO. The post Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington Names Shawn Townsend as President and CEO appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Tiffany Williams Tabbed as New President, CEO of Martha’s Table
Martha Table’s, a nonprofit headquartered in D.C.’s Ward 8, has selected Tiffany Williams as its new president and CEO after an extensive national search. The post Tiffany Williams Tabbed as New President, CEO of Martha’s Table appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Homelessness: A Problem That Can Be Solved with Political Will
Homelessness is a complex, multi-layered set of challenges with many moving parts. The post Homelessness: A Problem That Can Be Solved with Political Will appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Faith-Based Partnership to Create More Affordable Housing in D.C.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has unveiled a faith-based partnership to create more affordable housing in the District by getting local churches to use property they already own to develop and build. The post Faith-Based Partnership to Create More Affordable Housing in D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WABJ Celebrates Media Prowess at Special Honors Awards Gala
About 250 people descended upon a northwest D.C. hotel on Dec. 10 to celebrate the accomplishments and careers of five of the national capital area’s most noted media professionals. The post WABJ Celebrates Media Prowess at Special Honors Awards Gala appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Gen Z Congressman-Elect Rejected for D.C. Apartment After Campaign Debt Waylays Credit
Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, who will the first Generation Z member of the U.S. Congress next month, said that his application for a D.C. apartment was denied because of bad credit. The post Gen Z Congressman-Elect Rejected for D.C. Apartment After Campaign Debt Waylays Credit appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Ex-Howard University Professor to Lead Black Entrepreneurship Center
Dr. Grant Warner, a former Howard University professor, has been tapped to lead the Center for Black Entrepreneurship The post Ex-Howard University Professor to Lead Black Entrepreneurship Center appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Ranked Sixth Among States for Energy Efficiency
The Bowser administration lauded D.C.'s high ranking on the 2022 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. The post D.C. Ranked Sixth Among States for Energy Efficiency appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Performances of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ to Benefit Local AME Church
Bringing renewed social relevance, commentary and philanthropy to an annual holiday tradition, National Philharmonic presents George Frideric Handel's "Messiah." The post Performances of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ to Benefit Local AME Church appeared first on The Washington Informer.
THE RELIGION CORNER: Go Tell It on the Mountain
A historic church located in the heart of the District of Columbia has a cure for the past few years of us having to stay away from one another due to COVID. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: Go Tell It on the Mountain appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer
Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.https://www.washingtoninformer.com/
Comments / 4