ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Washington Informer

D.C. Residents Voice Support for ‘Marion Barry Avenue’

The overwhelming majority of District residents told members of the D.C. Council at a hearing of the Committee of the Whole on Dec. 13 that they wanted Good Hope Road SE in Ward 8 to be renamed in honor of late Mayor and Council member Marion S. Barry. The post D.C. Residents Voice Support for ‘Marion Barry Avenue’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington Names Shawn Townsend as President and CEO

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan (RAMW), the trade association representing more than 1,400 food and hospitality service establishments in the DMV area, has named Shawn Townsend as its new president and CEO. The post Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington Names Shawn Townsend as President and CEO appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy