Barstow bumps public talks, votes on revived ‘Cannabis Super Center’ to noon Wednesday

Barstow’s City Council opted in contentious late-night talks to fast-track dozens of public hearings to noon Wednesday on a proposed “Cannabis Super Center” in a 29-acre abandoned mall.

The hearings were scheduled by staff on short notice to the public with more than 1,700 pages of previously-undisclosed records less than a month after the initial pot-mall pitch failed.

The City Council and its top staffers decided Monday night to reconvene a meeting that’s open to the public in City Hall at noon Wednesday.

The focus of that meeting is whether to approve a slew of cannabis-related permits from recently-launched business entities seeking to use roughly 8 acres of building space across Barstow’s abandoned Factory Merchants Outlet Plaza.

The proposed cannabis mall would likely be among the U.S.’s largest legal-weed growing facilities at roughly 330,000 square feet designated for cultivation, ranking it at 19 on Greenhouse Grower magazine’s 2021 list of “North America’s Largest Cannabis Growers.” Additional space in the abandoned mall would cover every other step in the legal-weed supply chain, from growth and manufacturing to testing and packaging to retail, delivery, and a “cannabis consumption lounge.”

The City Council’s pot-mall hearings being pushed to midday Wednesday is another short-notice move tied to a project that out-of-town investors with high-level political connections have been marketing, funding, and even completing months of construction on a bet of easy permit approvals since before Barstow’s first cannabis-biz applications were filed in December 2021.

It’s unclear what the cause may be for urgency among city staff to bring the sweeping pot-mall plan to a second City Council vote. Still, the debate Monday night focused less on the contents of applications and comprehensive agreements before the city than it did on how much more time and vetting the city should use to scrutinize those agreements and the entities behind them.

City Manager Willie Hopkins and Fire Marshal and Building Official Chris Heldreth hadn’t responded Tuesday to an inquiry from the Daily Press about why staff pushed for a Monday vote.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.

Charlie McGee covers California’s High Desert for the Daily Press, focusing on the city of Barstow and its surrounding communities. He is also a Report for America corps member with The GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and worldwide. McGee may be reached at 760-955-5341 or cmcgee@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @bycharliemcgee.

Bern Oneal
4d ago

yess..let's have super center...wtf...how about we have something for the children in Barstow....Wake up...oh wait let's expand drugs in Barstow...And not think of kids GREAT IDEA. HOW EMBARRASSING

