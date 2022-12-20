ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couch: St. Johns' Konnor Near, Eaton Rapids' Eddie Jewett were critical parts of Ferris State's latest national title run

By Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

This year’s Ferris State national championship hit differently for Konnor Near.

This time, the St. Johns native was in the middle of it. As in actually Ferris State’s middle linebacker. The guy at the center of pre-snap decisions, getting the Bulldogs’ ferocious defense set. An all-conference playmaker.

“It was amazing,” Near said of Ferris State’s second straight Division-II national title, which it won Saturday by pummeling Colorado School of Mines 41-14 in McKinney, Texas. “ The last one (in 2021) , I was a role player and it was good be a part of. … There were a lot of senior guys on that team, a lot of guys that I looked up to and respected. I was doing everything I was doing for them. This was kind of between me and some of my guys that I came in with. This was for us.”

Near was one for four Lansing-area players on Ferris State’s 14-1 championship team this season — along with freshman kicker Eddie Jewett (Eaton Rapids), junior tight end Mason Pline (Fowler) and redshirt freshman receiver Bryson Fronta (Waverly). Pline played a considerable role as a blocking tight end and caught two passes this fall. Fronta was a “great practice player,” according to Ferris State coach Tony Annese. Near and Jewett were both instrumental in the Bulldogs’ postseason run and nine-game winning streak after a one-point loss to rival Grand Valley State on Oct. 15.

“(That loss) kind of centered our whole team,” Near said of the 22-21 defeat, which Ferris State avenged against the Lakers, 24-21, in the third round of the playoffs. “That loss, in a way it was probably great for us. Especially our defense. It made us change a couple of things up. Put me in a different role. Put quite a few guys in some different places. When we lost there, we stepped back and looked at some things and, after that one, we just kept rolling and trying to stack wins on wins. And our defense was stouter, stouter and stouter. And finally, toward, the end of the playoffs, our offense started to roll. This team grew a lot from Week 1 (in practice) to Week 19 (Saturday).”

It was after that loss to Grand Valley that Near moved from outside linebacker to middle linebacker, taking over a leadership role that still humbles him — on a defense that allowed just 228 yards per game, third-best out of 163 teams in Division II.

“It’s something that I always prided myself on trying to do is be a leader. And it took me a long time to learn that respect is earned, especially here,” said Near, who has two years of eligibility remaining. “When I stepped in that spot 10 weeks ago, I wasn't sure if that was me at first. And I think 10 weeks later, we're here. I'm super proud about it.

“I still look at the guys (on defense) all the time and I tell them … like I don't deserve my front four (defensive line). They make my run fits, they make it a joke. Those guys are some of the best defensive linemen — that was one of the best defensive fronts that Division II has seen in a while. And my back end (secondary) is so good that I still am (amazed) that I got to be where I got to be this year, because it worked out great for me.”

That defensive line included defensive end Caleb Murphy, who was named the Division II defensive lineman of the year after recording 25.5 sacks and 39 tackles for loss this season.

Near had a pretty good run, too, with 34 tackles, 10.5 for loss, three sacks and few consequential plays in the playoffs, including during a 17-14 win over Pittsburg State in the second round. His fourth-down pass breakup in the fourth quarter helped seal the win.

“It was a really close game and he put some pressure on the quarterback and had a couple really big plays,” Annese said. “He was just a consistent, solid football player for us. Very trustworthy and very adept at knowing his assignments and making tackles in open space.”

Near wasn’t the only area player who’d earned Annese's trust. Ferris State’s coach showed up one day at practice and declared that Jewett, his freshman kicker, would from thenceforth be known only as “Steady Eddie”.

“I mean, the kid was absolutely legendary for this team,” Near said of Jewett. “If you look back on last year's championship run, we didn't really have a consistent kicker. And this team couldn't afford that. We were gritty and we grinded for everything that we had. To have a guy like Eddie. Truthfully, like I don't remember the last time we saw the kid kick the ball and it not go through the uprights, even practice. The kid just showed up and did his job every single day. He earned every single bit of this championship.”

Jewett didn’t miss a single kick that wasn’t blocked over the final nine weeks — after that first Grand Valley State game — making 41 extra points and six field goals during that span. He also made what turned out to be game-winning kicks against Pittsburg State and Grand Valley in the postseason and then two more field goals in the championship game.

He had won the job two weeks before the season, beating out two other kickers in fall camp.

“They definitely trusted me,” said Jewett, who chose Ferris State over Grand Valley in part because of Annese’s no-frills, earn-the-jersey approach during his recruiting visit. “They told me all through the year that, when I go out there, they don't think twice about is this going to be made or not. They all trust me. And I think I earned that trust in practice.”

“We recruited him thinking that he had the potential to be the kicker as true freshman,” Annese said. “I put him in a couple of tough spots early in regards to kicking really long field goals. I think against Saginaw Valley, we tried a 57-yarder right before the half. But for the most part, I think he made every extra point, every field goal after the fifth game of the year. … And obviously those back to back game-winners in the playoffs, a lot of pressure. But he's a very confident kicker and very skilled. He's going to have a great career for us.”

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

