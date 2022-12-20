Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Horry Co. non-profit serves more than 30,000 lbs of food to those in need this Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the season for giving and it's been the mission of a local non-profit for decades to provide free holiday meals to those in need. This is the 34th year Community Christmas Dinner is providing free meals to the Horry County community. With an...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach ministries, businesses begin weekend effort to warm up, feed the homeless
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold Christmas can carry a heavy burden for those without loved ones or a place to call home. That's the case for many spending the nights in shelters or on the streets along the Grand Strand. Because of the cold and the weather...
wpde.com
Counselor shares tips for people grieving a loved one this holiday season
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are a time to be spent with the ones you love, however that's always the case for many people -- especially after losing the one they are missing. Sandy Quast with Coastal Haven Counseling said that the grieving process is different for...
wpde.com
Conway mom gives presents to new parents spending Christmas in NICU
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — When Tiffany Langford gave birth to her baby girl Callie, she was just 27 weeks pregnant. Callie weighed one pound and seven ounces, and spent 142 days in the NICU at McLeod in Florence where her mom watched her grow through an incubator glass. "There...
wpde.com
Tips to surviving a cold Carolina Christmas; how residents are prepping
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — As that cold weather moves in, we know many of you probably plan on using space heaters and fireplaces to warm your house this weekend. Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Marshal Christian Sliker said nearly 500 people die every year because of heating fires gone wrong.
wpde.com
Pups ease the stress of holiday travel at the Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Orio is hard at work bringing joy to holiday travelers. She is the first of eight therapy dogs hired for the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s P.E.T.S. Program, which stands for Pups Easing Travel Stress. "We are just helping everybody ease a little stress,...
wpde.com
Horry Co. 8-year-old, honorary officer dies after fight with rare brain cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 8-year-old from Horry County who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to family members on the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Jonah Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the post. Jonah has gained...
wpde.com
Study says heart attack deaths spike in December; Conway doctor talks risk factors
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — According to the American Heart Association, heart attack death rates are the highest during the last week of December. Dr. Paul Richardson with the Conway Medical Center said that it is because many people may be over-exerting themselves in physical activities like setting up a fireplace, hanging lights or shoveling snow.
wpde.com
More artists added to 2023 CCMF lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more artists to their lineup Friday. Bailey Zimmerman will join more than 40 artists at the festival performing on the Coors Light Main Stage. CCMF will also welcome Ian Munsick this summer to sing hits like "Long Live...
wpde.com
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Horry County hotel
Horry County, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a multi-unit residential structure fire in Horry County Friday night. Our crews on the scene say it is at the Ocean Creek Resort. At 9:31 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy., according...
wpde.com
Santee Cooper implements power outages every half hour due to freezing temps in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Unprecedented demand and other issues related to the arctic cold are threatening the reliability of the Santee Cooper electric grid, according to a release from Santee Cooper. As needed, Santee Cooper said the utility is implementing temporary managed and coordinated 30-minute rolling outages across their...
wpde.com
Tree, power lines down near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to an electrical hazard Friday at 10:32 a.m. near Conway. A tree fell down, bringing utility lines down across the roadway on Brown Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to never drive over utility lines and always find an alternate...
wpde.com
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
wpde.com
Assault charge dismissed against former SC trooper in Myrtle Beach altercation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The case against a former South Carolina trooper for an altercation in 2019 was dismissed this month on the grounds of double jeopardy, according to a release from Savage Law Firm. Former state trooper, David Andrew Eck, was arrested by the South Carolina Law...
wpde.com
Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
Comments / 0