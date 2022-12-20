Read full article on original website
Family of slain grandmother still pleading for answers, justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A heartbroken family is still pleading for answers in the vicious stabbing death of their loved one. It's a story ABC 6 has been following since late October. Fifty-eight-year old Lisa Rocker was found dead in her southeast Columbus home on Oct. 26. Loved ones...
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
Kason Thomas Found: What's next for AMBER Alert suspect Nalah Jackson?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected kidnapper Nalah Jackson could be appearing before a judge in Indianapolis on Saturday. Then she will be extradited back to Ohio, if she doesn't fight it. Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas in Columbus on Monday night, triggering...
Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
5-month-old Kason Thomas found alive in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 5-month-old Kason Thomas has been found alive in Indianapolis, Columbus police and family of Kason confirm. Around 6:45 p.m. family members heard that baby Kason has been located. Kason's mother, Wilhelmina, said she is heading to Indiana right now. CPD officials told ABC 6 that...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Kenny and Benjamin Button from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center brought two pups to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday. This Great Dane is around 3 years old and is a gentle giant! He loves and enjoys everyone. He will require exercise. Benjamin Button. He is...
Thousands of AEP customers without power in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power outages are hitting thousands of homes in Central Ohio on Friday. AEP Ohio workers have their hands full and are working around the clock as they prepare to restore power in the city of Columbus. On Thursday, AEP Ohio announced 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and...
Preparing for the artic blast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
Police search for victims of Gahanna porch pirate
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna Police said they identified the man seen on doorbell cam video stealing packages from a front porch. In a video posted to Facebook, a blue car is seen pulling up to a house. A man gets out, runs to the porch, grabs the packages then runs back to the car.
Flight delays reported at John Glenn International Airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Flight delays are being reported at a crowded John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. ABC 6 reporter Lu Ann Stoia was among hopeful travelers packed in slow-moving lines Thursday morning, hoping to head west for the holiday. "Visions of sugar plums and the San Diego...
Warming stations opening across Columbus in preparation for temperature drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming stations are set to open across Columbus late Thursday night as temperatures are expected to drop significantly, turning Thursday's rainfall into ice in some areas. An arctic cold front is racing toward Ohio and will create severe winter conditions across the region tonight. Strong...
Alert Levels: What do they mean?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During winter weather, local law enforcement often issue a snow emergency level, to warn drivers about road conditions. But what do those different levels actually mean?. Snow level emergency classifications, according to Ohio.gov:. LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may...
ODOT Columbus crews prepare to battle icy road conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ODOT Columbus said they would have about 250 crews out on the roads by midnight and drivers would stay out all day Friday and into the morning on Saturday. Temperatures took a big drop within hours, leading to a flash freeze across Central Ohio, creating...
Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
Hardware stores busy with customers ahead of winter weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Central Ohio bracing for a blast from mother nature, families are stocking up on winter essentials in order to stay safe during the storm. Beechwold Hardware is helping customers prepare. "With an impending ice storm or snow, we usually see an uptick yeah." Patrick...
Weather Live Blog: Separate crashes cause closures on I-70, I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bookmark this page to follow all the weather updates and developments throughout the day. 9:06 a.m. -- Interstate 70 West is closed beyond SR-310 (Etna/Pataskala) following a crash. Also, the right shoulder of Interstate 71 South beyond Gemini Place to Polaris Parkway is closed following another crash.
'Stay in, stay safe,' Union Co. Sheriff sends warning during Level 3 snow emergency
UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton placed Union County under a Level 3 snow emergency on Friday. At Level 3, all roads in the county are closed except for non-emergency personnel. "The 40-45 mph winds are making the condition difficult for our snow plow teams,"...
Columbus Weather: Blowing snow, dangerously cold temps, gusty winds rule the day
LEVEL 2 ALERTS: Athens, Clark, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Hardin, Hocking, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Richland, Ross, Union counties. Click here for all alerts. Good Friday morning! Snow continues to fall this morning as temperatures and wind chills plunge. Blowing snow and...
