Related
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
WCJB
TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
WCJB
Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
Death investigation underway in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a death in Ocala Thursday morning. Investigators said the death happened in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street Wednesday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The lanes of Northwest 14th Street are closed as the investigation...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
Two dead and two seriously injured in crash on CR 214 in Clay County
Keystone Heights, Fla. — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a sedan driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling at high speeds, eastbound on County Road 214. The driver was unable to safely turn during a curve in the road and crossed the centerline. A vehicle heading...
alachuachronicle.com
Fire at The Point Apartments displaces several occupants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:32 p.m. this evening, Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an apartment fire at 3100 SW 35th Place. Firefighters arrived to find a 2nd-floor apartment unit with a fire in the attic. Multiple units arrived in approximately 6 minutes and immediately began searching surrounding apartment units. A total of 20 firefighters from GFR put the fire out and searched the structure. The Red Cross was notified that multiple apartment occupants were displaced.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
alachuachronicle.com
New picture released: GPD searching for missing 13-year-old
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for Ean Stephens, 13, who was last seen last night at 10:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of SW 30th Terrace, in the area of Serenola Pines and Oak Glade Apartments. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black shorts, a black oversized hooded sweatshirt (current photo of Ean in the sweatshirt shown above), and possibly black shoes. He is a white male, 5’4”, and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and may be riding a teal bicycle. He also has a scar on his forehead and speaks with a slow southern accent. Ean is not familiar with the area.
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old boy in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old boy from Gainesville. Authorities are looking for Ian Stephens. They said he is 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Ian was last seen on Thursday in the area...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
mainstreetdailynews.com
APD arrests man connected to Alachua shooting
Alachua Police Department (APD) officials arrested a suspect connected to a Dec. 9 fatal shooting in Alachua. On Thursday, APD announced the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, in connection with shooting Jaquan Robinson, 22, of Fort White at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun was charged with second-degree...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for taking money out of wallet, told officer she was “blessed” with the money
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Candace Jean Falke, 41, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly taking cash and multiple insurance cards that were in a wallet she found in a restroom at Publix. A Gainesville Police Department officer spoke to the victim at about 11 a.m. yesterday at the Publix at...
Inmate death at Marion County Jail prompts FDLE investigation
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of inmate Scott Whitley III, 46, who died in custody while on suicide watch at the Marion County Jail after a confrontation with officers. Whitley was being held on a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence and a...
Independent Florida Alligator
Deputies arrest suspects in fatal shooting at The Crossing at Santa Fe
Two Gainesville men were arrested after their 18-year-old accomplice in a robbery was shot dead at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. While Jacoby Edwards, 18, turned himself into the Alachua County Jail Dec. 11, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Bleau, 18, Monday at Harbor Cove Apartments. Both men were charged for armed home invasion robbery, homicide and criminal conspiracy.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3
On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
WCJB
Gainesville Police investigate claim of self-defense in deadly stabbing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are working to determine if a deadly stabbing in a Gainesville neighborhood on Tuesday was an act of self-defense. Officers say it happened just after 10 a.m. at a home on Southwest 26th Drive. Two men got into a fight which ended...
