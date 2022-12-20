Read full article on original website
Jaguars vs. Jets: Travon Walker, Foley Fatukasi and Montaric Brown Among Inactives
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a number of key players tonight against the New York Jets, including No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The following Jaguars will be out vs. the Jets on Thursday Night Football: Walker, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi, offensive tackle Cam Robinson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, and outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon.
Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Cameron Dantzler, Eric Kendricks
For the third consecutive week, the Vikings will be without center Garrett Bradbury, the former first-round pick who was having a career-best season in a contract year. Bradbury is dealing with a tricky lower-back injury, which he tweaked during a car accident last weekend. That means backup Austin Schlottmann will...
Too Cold? Not for Steelers LB T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in next-to-zero-degree weather. The expected temperature for game time is 1 degree with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts hitting the field at Acrisure Stadium. The reactions from players...
Commanders Have to Bring Physicality vs. 49ers, Says Brian Robinson Jr.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. knows what his team has to bring to the table on Saturday against the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers - physicality. After a crushing 20-12 loss at home to the New York Giants that dropped Washington to 7-6-1, Ron Rivera's team no longer controls its playoff destiny. But if the team is to steady the ship and force its way in on Saturday, the Commanders better bring everything.
Hackett Sounds Off on Pat Surtain Being Broncos’ Only Pro Bowler
Residing in the AFC West basement with double-digit losses is never going to make the Denver Broncos a national storyline — at least not for the right reasons. The recent announcement of the Pro Bowl rosters reflects how the Broncos have spectacularly bombed once again. Elite cornerback Patrick Surtain...
Grading the class: Miami lands two playmaking tight ends
CaneSport is doing an in-depth evaluation of this year’s Miami commits to assign letter grades at each position. Today it's the TE's turn.
Miles Sanders Wants to be An Eagle Forever
PHILADELPHIA – The Penn State backfield from yesteryear will be reunited in the Pro Bowl – Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley will ride again. If the Eagles are in the Super Bowl, or even the Giants for that matter, they won’t get to participate in the Pro Bowl festivities scheduled for the first week of February and culminating in a flag football game between the AFC and NFC.
NFL Draft Profile: Demario Douglas, Wide Receiver, Liberty Flames
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Browns Reach 4-Year Extension with Jack Conklin
While there was speculation suggesting that this would be Jack Conklin's final season with the Cleveland Browns, the two sides agreed to a four-year extension per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. While the details of the extension are unclear, the raw numbers include $60 million dollars over four years with $31...
Another Test for Tyler Huntley to Lead Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is having mixed results as the starter. He'll get another chance to show he can effectively lead the offense in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. There was some speculation that Lamar Jackson would be back in the lineup this week...
Saints LB Demario Davis Among Pro Bowl Honorees
NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Wednesday night. The New Orleans Saints have one player on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. Linebacker Demario Davis earned the first Pro Bowl of his 11-year career. Davis, who earned 1st Team All-Pro honors in 2019, had been snubbed several times in Pro Bowl voting.
Secrets to the Eagles’ Pass-Rushing Success
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55 and are closing in on the franchise record yet many of the team’s fans still can’t seem to embrace Jonathan Gannon’s second-ranked defense. With few valid criticisms left to levy at the defensive coordinator, perhaps the...
NFL Enters Dangerous Territory With Alex Highsmith Pro Bowl Snub
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned two Pro Bowl selections, but one of them hasn't played most of the season? Don't get it wrong, T.J. Watt is one of the most dominant figures in sports, but the man across from him deserved his recognition this season and was denied it.
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Gets One-on-One Lesson From Michael Irvin
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson got to meet Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin for the first time at practice, and immediately, he started learning from the NFL great. Irvin is in town to broadcast the Steelers' Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders and...
‘What the Hell?’: Falcons Coach Dean Pees Recounts Collision vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees stood in front of the media as he does every week, looking no worse for wear just three days after being hit by New Orleans Saints receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed. Pees was simply standing on the sideline during warmups, talking with FOX...
NFL Draft Profile: Jamezz Kimbrough, Interior Offensive Linemen, Central Michigan Chippewas
McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury
Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson. Donald suffered...
CeeDee is ‘No. 1’: Can WR Win Cowboys vs. Eagles Dual with Slay?
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heaped praise on receiver CeeDee Lamb as the former Oklahoma Sooner' form has taken off in recent weeks and he’s proved to be the type of player the organization knew he would be. Bumping up into the leading role on offense after...
Giants Declare Two Out for Game vs. Minnesota
The New York Giants have declared cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Both players have been unable to practice this week. This will be the fifth straight game Jackson has missed since suffering a sprained MCL on a...
Ja’Marr Chase Moves Up In Latest 2021 NFL Re-Draft
CINCINNATI — ESPN released its redraft of the 2021 NFL class, and Bengals' wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase moved up one spot to the fourth pick. He landed behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bears QB Justin Fields, and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Chase supplanted Atlanta's Kyle Pitts for the fourth...
