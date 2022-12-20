ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wpde.com

People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop

WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Airman at Shaw Air Force Base shoots gate runner trying to illegally gain access

SUMTER, S.C. (WPDE) — Shaw Air Force Base officials say an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual attempting to illegally gain access to Shaw Air Force base Friday at 1:30 p.m. The injured individual was transferred to a nearby medical facility to...

