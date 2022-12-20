Read full article on original website
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop
WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
New report shows more than 13,000 people homeless in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the 2022 State of Homeless Report, the number of people requesting assistance from providers increased from the 2020 fiscal year to 2021. The number went from 10,969 to 13,399 – an 18% increase. Advocates say they've also seen that number grow, serving...
Officials confirm 2nd pediatric death from flu-related complications in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) — Wisconsin health officials confirmed a second pediatric influenza-associated death in the state. The state did not identify the patient, but the Howard-Suamico School District and online posts say a Bay Port High School freshman died of Influenza A complications this week. Ava Schmidt, 14,...
Dad dresses up as Buddy the Elf, surprises horrified daughter at high school
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WCIV) — What else could be cooler than Buddy the Elf visiting your school?. Well, for one high school student in Pennsylvania, she could probably list quite a few things. Especially when it's her own father wearing the tights. Avery's dad surprised her as she was heading...
Airman at Shaw Air Force Base shoots gate runner trying to illegally gain access
SUMTER, S.C. (WPDE) — Shaw Air Force Base officials say an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual attempting to illegally gain access to Shaw Air Force base Friday at 1:30 p.m. The injured individual was transferred to a nearby medical facility to...
Assault charge dismissed against former SC trooper in Myrtle Beach altercation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The case against a former South Carolina trooper for an altercation in 2019 was dismissed this month on the grounds of double jeopardy, according to a release from Savage Law Firm. Former state trooper, David Andrew Eck, was arrested by the South Carolina Law...
