Read full article on original website
Related
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man claimed to have vials of viruses in pocket during Salt Lake County bank robberies
MILLCREEK, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly gave bank tellers a note saying he “worked in a lab” and had “two vials with viral viruses” in his pocket during three Salt Lake County robberies. Murphy James...
Gephardt Daily
Police arrest man accused of using fake $100s at Salt Lake City, West Jordan grocery stores
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man accused of making purchases with counterfeit $100 bills at grocery stories in Salt Lake City and West Jordan has been arrested. Semaj Shorts, 21, was taken into custody Thursday for investigation of seven counts of forgery,...
Missing South Salt Lake teen located
South Salt Lake police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who is considered to be endangered.
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
kjzz.com
Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
kjzz.com
Driver of cement truck arrested for T-bone crash that killed Salt Lake County deputy
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — The driver of a cement truck who police said deliberately ran two red lights, causing him to fatally strike a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office earlier this year was arrested on Wednesday. Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan was booked into...
Fugitive shot dead after pulling gun on U.S. Marshals in West Valley City
One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in West Valley City on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
kjzz.com
Two arrested in Salt Lake City on weapons possession, drug-related charges
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were arrested in Salt Lake City on charges on possession of a firearm by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia. 24-year-old Chase Nelson and 22-year-old Marqus Cyrus were both booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on Wednesday. This...
ABC 4
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
Helmet saves 19-year-old skier's life after smashing into tree, family says
Mickey McPartland was skiing down an intermediate trail with his son Dax on Wednesday at Park City Mountain when Dax crashed into a tree, knocking him unconscious.
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
ksl.com
Toy story: Why a Salt Lake business owner ditched corporate America to open a toy store
SALT LAKE CITY — Bill Sartain was walking around a New Jersey mall around Christmas time back in 1985 when he entered a toy store and had an epiphany. "It was like somebody just hit me on the head and said, 'This is it,'" Sartain said. Ditching corporate America.
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
KUTV
Crews rescue woman injured while sledding on Horsetail Falls in Utah County
ALPINE, Utah (KUTV) — Crews rescued a 48-year-old woman who was injured while sledding near Alpine. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews were called to Horsetail Falls in Utah County shortly before 2:30 p.m. on reports of an injured woman. Related stories...
kjzz.com
Hundreds of delays, dozens of canceled flights at Salt Lake International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Holiday travelers across the country have faced rough skies as thousands of flights have been delayed and canceled, including at the Salt Lake International Airport. According to tracking website FlightAware, there were more than 230 delayed flights and more than 50 canceled flights in...
ksl.com
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, shooting 2 others inside car
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man accused of opening fire inside a crowded car, killing a woman and injuring two others, was found guilty Thursday on all five charges against him. Jayson Chase, who turns 42 next week, is guilty of aggravated murder and two counts of...
Officers under investigation, but Salt Lake City can’t get its story straight
Two officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are facing an internal affairs investigation after they declined first aid to a stabbing victim.
Comments / 0