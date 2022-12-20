ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Weber County house fire displaces family, causes $300k in damage

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Ogden Saturday morning. Representatives of the Weber Fire District reported that they were joined by officials of Roy City Fire & Rescue, Weber Area Dispatch 911 & Emergency Services District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office in responding to reports of a structure fire on 4600 West at 4 a.m.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE

