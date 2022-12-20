Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
tWitch’s Cute Interaction With Child Fan Resurfaces-’Love Your Dance Moves’
Stephen "tWitch" Boss had a gorgeous moment with one of his mega fans on The Ellen Show. Boss, 40, who died earlier this month, became a household name as the DJ on the talk show hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres. In the video shared to the show's Instagram page, Boss...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?
The world is full of intractable problems and hotly contested ideas. Climate change, COVID-19, the nature of capitalism. Whether Elon Musk should replace himself as the leader of Twitter. And then there is the question of whether the 1988 action thriller Die Hard is a Christmas movie. A debate that is only slightly more resolvable than whether The Dress is white and gold or black and blue, the Die Hard discourse can be traced back to a 2007 Slate article by Michael Agger, who when informed by The Atlantic's Kaitlin Tiffany in 2021 of the cultural babadook he had unleashed with...
Centre Daily
Some ‘Saturday Night Live’ stars rejected ‘small roles.’ Will Ferrell sought them out
Will Ferrell has long been a Hollywood lead man, but the "Spirited" actor still recalls fondly the minor parts that helped him build his career. In a Thursday interview with "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans, the "Elf" star revisited his time on "Saturday Night Live," where he was a cast member from 1995 to 2002. While munching on spicy chicken wings with Evans, Ferrell said it was the unassuming characters that helped spotlight his comedy chops.
Centre Daily
Baby born just in time to share birthday with both parents. ‘The best birthday present’
A baby was born just in time to share a birthday with both of her parents — making for an “extra special” delivery. Newborn girl Lennon Scott came into the world at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, giving her mom and dad another reason to celebrate, according to the Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children in Alabama.
22 Satisfying Photos That Are Basically ASMR For Your Eyes
These photos make my brain very, very happy. 😌
Comments / 0