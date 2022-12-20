Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase: 13 teams compete in jam-packed day of high school basketball
In its first year branded as the "Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase", 14 teams from around the Commonwealth competed throughout the day at Bethel high school in Hampton.
Group holds toy giveaway in Buckroe Beach
HAMPTON, Va. — The holiday spirit is in full swing across Hampton Roads. On Friday, volunteers put smiles on the faces of kids in one Hampton neighborhood that suffered a devastating tragedy earlier this year. "United We Stand of Hampton Roads" gave out toys to children in the Buckroe...
Norfolk native Desmond Ricks, highly ranked recruit, commits to Alabama over LSU and Florida
People often think Desmond Ricks hails from south Florida but it's not the case. He's originally from Norfolk but has spent the last three years in the sunshine state playing for IMG Academy.
WAVY News 10
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls …. Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
WTKR
Finding the perfect mattress at Ashley Furniture on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — April Woodard takes a trip to Ashley Furniture in Chesapeake to pick out the perfect mattress from their huge, diverse collection!
WAVY News 10
Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. 1 dead in camper fire on Cleveland St. in Virginia …. Virginia Beach firefighters are working a fire Friday morning near Town Center that's left one person dead. Read...
Virginia Peninsula Foodbank seeks students for free culinary class
The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is seeking new students for its January culinary training class, which helps feed local kids in need.
WAVY News 10
Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed
Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. New Norfolk Admirals coach looking to take team to …. The new Norfolk Admirals coach, Jeff...
Augusta Free Press
Selfie, purple shoes, NASA sweatshirt lead to convictions in Hampton Roads robberies
A NASA sweatshirt and purple shoes worn during multiple armed robberies in Hampton Roads helped convict two men on charges related to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by means of robbery. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Harold Spencer, 32, and Jon Morgan, 32, were members of...
WAVY News 10
Coming through with coats – Williamsburg middle-schooler collects nearly 100 for Coats for Families
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – He wanted to collect enough coats to fill one of our Coats for Families bins, but he was able to do that in just the first day. Ben Rutter, 12, is a seventh grader at at Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg. For his service project this semester, he set out to make a major impact on our Coats for Families drive – and ended up collecting nearly a hundred coats for kids and adults in just the three weeks since Thanksgiving.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
WAVY News 10
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall. Read more: https://bit.ly/3jmL9lN. 2 Coast Guard cutters returning to Portsmouth on …. The Forward and...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Virginia Beach.
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
Pounds of Pork: Smithfield Foods gives large donation to Hampton Roads food bank just in time for Christmas
NORFOLK, Va. — With Christmas right around the corner, a local company with a national reputation gave the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore a savory surprise. Nearly 37,000 pounds of protein are being donated to the food bank's Norfolk warehouse by Smithfield Foods. "With the holidays...
Nansemond own portion of land where ancestors once thrived
For the first time in centuries, the Nansemond Indian Nation owns a portion of the land where their ancestors once thrived.
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Workers remain hard at work during frigid cold temperatures in Hampton Roads
The bitter cold temperatures can be tough. Friday night, and through the weekend will be the coldest holiday weekend we've seen here in Hampton Roads in 20 years
1 injured following shooting on Radnor Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:03 p.m. in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Police say one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital.
Comments / 1