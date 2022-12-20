Read full article on original website
The Little-Known History Behind Kipsbergen, Rhinebeck’s Original Story
The extensive amount of history that lives in the Hudson Valley is mind blowing. There are pieces of history throughout each county, some of it hidden and other pieces in front of us. Historic Hudson Valley granges are still standing and or hold meetings and gatherings for the community. Celebrities...
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
Popular Ulster County Hardware Store Lending Help For Holidays
A Kingston, NY hardware store is helping those in need this holiday season. Always great to hear stories of local, Hudson Valley businesses going above and beyond to help those in need, especially during the holiday season. And this instance is no exception. People's Place Food Pantry, Community Cafe and...
Many Shots Fired At Home With Teens From Hudson Valley, New York Inside
Police need help after shots rang out directed towards a Hudson Valley home with 40 people inside, including many teens. On Friday, Dec. 16, around 11:10 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call, reporting shots fired at 77 Fish Creek Road in the Town of Saugerties. Shots...
Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off
After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
3 Pop Up Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Now Open
Well, the one thing that is cool about all this cold weather is it means our Hudson Valley outdoor pop-up ice rinks are up and running. Just today the Town of Newburgh Recreation Department at Chadwick Lake shared that they have got their rink set up awaiting a deep freeze. They expect it to open soon due to our falling temperatures.
$500 Million Allegedly Stolen From Incapacitated, Vulnerable HV, NY Clients
A former Hudson Valley lawyer is accused of stealing nearly $500 million from incapacitated clients. On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced the indictment and arrest of a former attorney from Dutchess County, New York. Dutchess County, New...
Is Saugerties, New York The Inspiration Behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Bedford Falls?
As I prepare to embark on my holiday vacation, I'm planning what Christmas movies I'm going to binge leading up to the holiday. One of my favorite Christmas movies is the Frank Capra 1946 classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. My family and I watch it every Christmas Eve after stuffing our faces with the 7 fishes and Christmas cookies.
Riggi Palace $18M Jewel of Saratoga Springs is Back on the Market!
Back in November, we highlighted this absolute gem of a home in Saratoga Springs that listed for $18 million dollars. When we published the story over a month ago, it was after we learned that its owner, Saratoga socialite Michele Riggi had an acceptable offer for the famed "Pallazo Riggi".
In Touch – Lynne Meloccaro, Dutchess County SPCA
Welcome, Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs, and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. Happy Holidays! It’s one week until Christmas! I hope you are ready to celebrate all of your upcoming special occasions. Most of all, I wish you much love and happiness wherever you find yourself this December. This week’s guest is Lynne Meloccaro, executive director of the Dutchess County SPCA. The SPCA is not only the go-to organization for all animal welfare issues, but they’re also helping the people of the Hudson Valley in ways you may have never considered. Lynne also talks about the best tips when it comes to adopting a pet for the holidays.
Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Assaulting Saugerties Business Owners
A scary situation earlier this month in Saugerties has resulted in one arrest, and a warrant issued for the second individual involved in an assault on a business owner. Two Ulster County men were allegedly involved in assaulting the business owners at Rust Free Motors in Saugerties, including choking one of the victims.
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
