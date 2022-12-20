ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley’s Most Expensive Home to be Auctioned Off

After sitting unsold on the open market for over a year, the highest bidder can now own the Hudson Valley's most unique home. The no-reserve auction is being called a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to own Ledgerock Mansion. The Hyde Park/Rhinebeck estate went on the market in 2021 for $45 million but has yet to find a buyer. According to the listing agent, Jason Karadus of Corcoran Country Living, the property will now go to auction in January.
HYDE PARK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Pop Up Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Now Open

Well, the one thing that is cool about all this cold weather is it means our Hudson Valley outdoor pop-up ice rinks are up and running. Just today the Town of Newburgh Recreation Department at Chadwick Lake shared that they have got their rink set up awaiting a deep freeze. They expect it to open soon due to our falling temperatures.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Is Saugerties, New York The Inspiration Behind “It’s a Wonderful Life” and Bedford Falls?

As I prepare to embark on my holiday vacation, I'm planning what Christmas movies I'm going to binge leading up to the holiday. One of my favorite Christmas movies is the Frank Capra 1946 classic, 'It's A Wonderful Life' starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey. My family and I watch it every Christmas Eve after stuffing our faces with the 7 fishes and Christmas cookies.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Hudson Valley Post

In Touch – Lynne Meloccaro, Dutchess County SPCA

Welcome, Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs, and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. Happy Holidays! It’s one week until Christmas! I hope you are ready to celebrate all of your upcoming special occasions. Most of all, I wish you much love and happiness wherever you find yourself this December. This week’s guest is Lynne Meloccaro, executive director of the Dutchess County SPCA. The SPCA is not only the go-to organization for all animal welfare issues, but they’re also helping the people of the Hudson Valley in ways you may have never considered. Lynne also talks about the best tips when it comes to adopting a pet for the holidays.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy