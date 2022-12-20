Read full article on original website
Related
Emergency shelters, services established amidst Flathead power outage
The Flathead County Emergency Operations Center is organizing emergency shelters throughout the valley.
Flathead Electric Cooperative offers advice during extreme cold
Frigid temperatures have settled into Northwest Montana as residents depend on shelter to remain warm.
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
SBY SR CTR Changes The Date
Our Shelby Senior Center's has a "change of date" for their card party. The date's been moved from NEXT Saturday, the 31st, to Sunday, New Year's Day afternoon. The FUN starts at 1, so come on over, & if you can, bring along a dish to share with our good neighbors. Happy New Year from the Shelby Senior Center, & stay warm...
Pondera County Cropping Seminar Set for January 10, 2023
Pondera County Extension will host a free, annual cropping seminar Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex, 972 Granite Road Conrad, MT. 59425. Speakers will cover cereal grain varieties, pulse management, soil fertility management, estate planning as well as a talk on the opportunities with Canola. The...
montanarightnow.com
Law enforcement find fentanyl pills after suspected a drug trafficker was stopped near East Glacier
BROWNING, Mont. - A suspected drug dealer and trafficker on the Blackfeet Reservation was stopped by law enforcement outside East Glacier. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports their drug unit, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations conducted a narcotics operation on the individual who was suspected of dealing and trafficking fentanyl on the reservation.
Whitefish Pilot
Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area
A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
“They’ll” Be Doing The Cooking
A FREE Community Christmas Dinner's planned for this Sunday afternoon, Christmas day, starting at 2, at the Conrad Community Center. They'll do all the cooking, & you'll be chowing down on turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce & pie TOO! Don't worry about a thing, there'll be delivery with 5 miles of Conrad. Please call Lisa, at 278 0159, for delivery arrangements. Good company, good food & good companionship with your good neighbors...it's what Christmas is all about here in the Big Sky.
Shelby School Board Will Meet
Our Shelby School Board has a meeting scheduled for tonight (Tuesday.) The board meeting will get underway at 7 o'clock SHARP in the administration building. MAN! This is the shortest blog I've ever done. I suspect this evening's meeting might be a little bit longer. Merry Christmas, & stay warm...
Christmas @ The Carousel
Christmas at the Carousel, is set for NEXT Thursday, the 22nd. Take in our cool Shelby Carousel on Thursday afternoon, the 22nd, from 1, until 4. Christmas at the Carousel is being sponsored & powered by our Toole County Friends of the Library, & the 1st 30, kids will receive a FREE ice cream cone. This Christmas will be even more "special" at our Shelby Carousel.
Conrad’s Night Of Prayer
Community Prayer Night is held at 6:30, on the 1st Monday, of every month down at the Conrad Senior Center. Don't worry about a thing, "if" the 1st Monday's a holiday, prayer night will be held on the 2nd Monday of the month. Community Prayer Night in Conrad's non-denominational, & ALL are welcome to stop by at the senior center, 311 Virginia Street. Stay warm, next Community Prayer Night's set for NEXT Monday, the 2nd day of our brand new year.
Valier Postpones Their Concert
The Valier Schools Christmas Concert scheduled for today, Friday, has been postponed. No worries, the concert's IS on for NEXT Wednesday afternoon, the 21st, at 2:30, in the Valier High School Multi-Purpose Room. Keep warm, & Merry Christmas from our good neighbors in Valier...
FREE Family Dinners In Conrad
This Saturday afternoon, there'll be free family dinner for Moose members along with their Moose family members. Those platters will be served up from 4, to 6, on Saturday, & if you can, why not bring along a health salad or scrumptious dessert. Merry Christmas from the Moose, & keep warm...
Athlete of the Week
KSEN/K96 - Bozeman Trophy Athletes of the Week can head into the Christmas Break knowing that they have some very positive accomplishments to build on in the New Year. Our female Athlete of the Week is one of the talented young players invading the Shelby Coyotes Basketball and Wrestling programs. Freshman Forward Addison Richman wasn't in the Coyotes starting lineup Friday night against Conrad and Conrad was definitely winning the battle early. Enter Richman and she immediately hit two shots in the 1st quarter that seemed to give the whole team confidence.
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
648
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0