KSEN/K96 - Bozeman Trophy Athletes of the Week can head into the Christmas Break knowing that they have some very positive accomplishments to build on in the New Year. Our female Athlete of the Week is one of the talented young players invading the Shelby Coyotes Basketball and Wrestling programs. Freshman Forward Addison Richman wasn't in the Coyotes starting lineup Friday night against Conrad and Conrad was definitely winning the battle early. Enter Richman and she immediately hit two shots in the 1st quarter that seemed to give the whole team confidence.

SHELBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO