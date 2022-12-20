LUKE BURGESS - OFFENSIVE TACKLE. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: FSU, UNC, Iowa, Oregon, UK, Miami, Purdue, Michigan State, Tennessee. Burgess fits the theme of this class as he is a tall and long prospect who has worked hard to add weight over the last year. At 6-8/290, Burgess has a prototype build for a tackle and he has shown good movement skills at tackle as well as a defensive end for his high school. Burgess doesn’t show that mean streak that you like to see with linemen but he does finish his blocks well and sustains his blocks down the field.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO