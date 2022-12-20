Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
Louisville fb recruiting: 2 players crystal balled to UofL
With National Signing Day officially coming to a close, it’s safe to say Jeff Brohm did an impressive job holding this recruiting class together as much as he could for being on the job for less than a month. Louisville did lose a couple of recruits who flipped to different schools, but that is something that would have happened regardless of a new Head Coach or not. It’s a product of the current recruiting wave that sweeps the nation.
Louisville 4-Star Signee Aaron Williams played with torn ACL
Aaron Williams, who signed a letter of intent to play football with the University of Louisville this week, played his senior year with a torn ACL. Head Coach Jeff Brohm revealed the news this past Wednesday, signaling Williams could potentially be ready for the start of the 2023 season. Williams is another highly coveted prospect from Bellflower, California’s St. John Bosco High School. The Bosco Braves finished the season ranked number one in the nation, according to Max Preps.
How to Watch: Louisville vs. NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and Louisville are two programs on completely different ends of the spectrum when it comes to their overall records, but one thing is the same -- both are looking for their first ACC win of the season. The Wolfpack notched 10 wins in non-conference play while Louisville only mustered up two victories out of conference, making this game a massive one for both sides.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 76-64 Loss at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program kept it competitive with NC State, but a second half lapse spelled doom for the Cardinals, handing them a 76-64 loss to the Wolfpack. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had to say following the loss:. Head Coach...
Louisville Lands Commitment from '23 RB Keyjuan Brown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Class of 2023 prospect has opted to follow head coach Jeff Brohm from Purdue to the Louisville football program. Atlanta (Ga.) South Atlanta running back Keyjuan Brown, who backed off his commitment to the Boilermakers earlier this month, announced Wednesday - the first day of the early signing period - that he has committed to and signed with the Cardinals.
saturdaydownsouth.com
DeAndre Moore, 4-star WR in 2023 class and SEC target, flips commitment from Louisville
DeAndre Moore will be playing his college football at Texas. The St. John Bosco wide receiver announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had flipped his commitment from Louisville to instead play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns. Moore, one of the country’s top wide receivers in...
Card Chronicle
Luke Burgess Signs With Louisville Football
LUKE BURGESS - OFFENSIVE TACKLE. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: FSU, UNC, Iowa, Oregon, UK, Miami, Purdue, Michigan State, Tennessee. Burgess fits the theme of this class as he is a tall and long prospect who has worked hard to add weight over the last year. At 6-8/290, Burgess has a prototype build for a tackle and he has shown good movement skills at tackle as well as a defensive end for his high school. Burgess doesn’t show that mean streak that you like to see with linemen but he does finish his blocks well and sustains his blocks down the field.
Jack Plummer may soon join former coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville
Jack Plummer announced he would transfer from the California Golden Bears twenty-four hours ago, and all signs indicate he will reunite with former coach Jeff Brohm at the University of Louisville. Brohm recently traveled to California on December 11th to watch Pierce Clarkson and St. John Bosco Football win the State title. He was also Plummer’s coach at Purdue from 2019 until 2021.
Louisville Football: National Signing Day Tracker
Today officially marks the opening of the Early Signing Period where recruits can make their verbal commitments to their universities official by signing a National Letter of Intent to play for that collegiate program. This article will track the commits who have signed their NLI for the University of Louisville Cardinals.
wdrb.com
$1 million Mega Million ticket sold in Louisville on Tuesday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville for last night's drawing is worth $1 million. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the winning Mega Millions numbers from Tuesday's drawing are: 3-4-33-36-52 with a Mega Ball of 17. The ticket sold in Louisville matches all five white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball, so the ticket wins the game's second prize of $1 million.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear announces third Kentucky death in the wake of Arctic front
FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has announced three deaths in connection to the frigid arctic front sweeping through our area. In his Friday Team Kentucky meeting, Beshear explained one person was killed in a car accident in Western Kentucky. Another person, who Beshear described as "housing insecure," died in...
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
Wave 3
KY Lottery: $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The $1 million Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night was sold at a Louisville retailer. The drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions number from Tuesday night’s drawing are:. 3 – 4 – 33 –...
WLWT 5
Check your tickets: $1 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Kentucky
If you asked for a million dollars for Christmas, your wish may have just come true. Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Louisville on Tuesday night. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions ticket won the game's second prize of a million dollars. Video above: Northern Kentucky man claims winning...
Louisville Ballet cancels all remaining performances of 'Nutcracker'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All remaining performances of the Brown-Forman's "Nutcracker" have been canceled due to the incoming winter storm. Officials said ticket holders have already been alerted of the cancelations. The following shows have been canceled:. Friday, Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The...
wdrb.com
Chef Edward Lee to open Korean steakhouse in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Acclaimed Louisville chef Edward Lee will open a Korean steakhouse called “Nami” serving “a mix of traditional and modern Korean dishes” in a new development in the Butchertown area. The two-level restaurant planned for early 2023 will be part of the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Closures on Interstate 71 between Louisville, Cincinnati; state police, National Guard on scene
KYTC District 6 reports lanes are blocked on Interstate 71 north near mile marker 63 in Gallatin County due to multiple crashes. I71 south in the same area is reduced to one lane due to a crash. Vehicles, including commercial trucks, are having difficulty driving up the incline in the...
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
wdrb.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Louisville
This post has been updated. The Warning information is at the bottom with more current forecast information at the top. Now that the snow has started to fall in our area, let's discuss what to expect through the night and Friday morning. If you haven't seen it yet, you will...
Comments / 3