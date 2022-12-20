Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Talks The Current State Of WWE, Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Should Not Return
Kevin Nash makes a legitimate argument as to why Vince McMahon should not return to WWE. The former world champion discussed the topic on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, which also saw Big Sexy weigh in on the current WWE product under his good pal Triple H’s direction. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
Arn Anderson Talks MJF Winning AEW World Title, What He Respects About William Regal
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” gave his thoughts on the new AEW World Champion MJF and William Regal. Here are the highlights:. “The road does not rise up to meet any man. If you want something in this business, you go grab it. Snatch it. If you gotta hit somebody in the back of the head beforehand, good. If you gotta throw somebody through a plate glass window beforehand, good. We’re in the fighting business.”
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Sami Callihan’s contract status with IMPACT Wrestling is very interesting. According to Fightful Select, the former world champion’s deal with the promotion is set to expire over the next few months, with no word on whether he plans to re-sign. Callihan’s original contract was going to be done in 2021, but at that point, he signed a two-year extension.
WWE Announces Return and Matches for the Final SmackDown of 2022
WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022. It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak Draper, Mims & Chris...
AEW Tag Team Reportedly Injured After Working Multiple Matches at Tapings
The WorkHorsemen were reportedly injured at last weekend’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando. JD Drake and Anthony Henry were scheduled to work last Sunday’s CDW indie event in Atlanta, Georgia, but now Fightful Select reports that they missed the show due to injuries suffered the day before at the AEW Dark tapings.
Big E Names Sting As His Favorite Pro-Wrestling Gimmick
Big E is a big fan of the Icon Sting. The former world champion spoke about the Stinger during a recent interview with These Urban Times, where he called his WCW character (and his current AEW character) his all-time favorite pro-wrestling gimmick. Big E adds that Sting’s longevity is unreal, and that he may even outlast his own career.
Preview For Today’s NWA Christmas Eve Special
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series, which is a Christmas Eve special. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team...
Dax Harwood On Road Dogg: ‘I Don’t Know How Much Respect I Have For Him’
Dax Harwood is starting his podcast, FTR with Dax Harwood, on AdFreeShows, starting December 29th and did an interview with Matt Koon for the platform to promote the podcast. During it, the AEW star gave his thoughts on WWE executive Road Dogg. “So I think from the day Road Dogg...
Ric Flair Claims Geraldo Rivera Hired People To Break Into Vince McMahon’s Home During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair was asked if he thinks about Vince McMahon wanting to come back to WWE. When answering, he made claims about Ron Rivera that he has never stated publicly before and nothing has backed up his claims.
Maven Says That Vince McMahon Had A Specific Image In Mind For An Offspring
Former WWE star and Tough Enough Winner Maven recently joined The Monte & Pharaoh Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which also included Maven shedding some light on Vince McMahon and how the now-retired Chairman had some very high expectations for what his son should be. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
MJF On The Older Guys In Wrestling: “I Wish They Would All Rot In Hell and Die Already”
MJF doesn’t really care about the older generation of wrestlers. The AEW world champion spoke with Muscle & Fitness about this very subject, where he had some choice words about what he wants to happen to those that came before him. The Salt of the Earth also gloats at the fact that he has enough crossover appeal to speak to the publication. Check out highlights from the interview below.
Dolph Ziggler Talks Teaming With Robert Roode, How He and Roode Are Very Similar
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed his role in WWE, which includes some very fun tag pairings for the Show-off like with Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode. The former world champion recently spoke about both these teams during an interview on Andy Hall’s Access, where Ziggler praised McIntyre and Roode before specifically mentioning Roode having a very similar career path to him. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Rich Swann Wants A Major Company To Sign 2 Cold Scorpio: “He Definitely Deserves It”
IMPACT star and former world champion Rich Swann recently joined Chris Van Vilet’s Insight program to discuss a wide range of topics, which included Swann giving his thoughts on the legendary 2 Cold Scorpio, and how he’d love for Scorpio to get signed by a major company. Highlights are below.
Deonna Purrazzo to Invite Mandy Rose to Impact, Says She Can Thrive Under Scott D’Amore
Deonna Purrazzo says she plans to invite former WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose to Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo recently spoke with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge and said she’s keen to see Rose thrive in a new environment following her recent WWE departure, if Rose decides to carry on with her pro wrestling career.
Top Flight & AR Rox Win Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale On Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash Rampage
Top Flight & AR Fox have won the first-ever Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. The trio outlasted the Blackpool Combat Club, Dark Order, Best Friends, La Faccion Ingobernables, SAP, and multiple other teams to win $300,000. It came down to Top Flight and The BCC (Moxley & Claudio) but Adam Page ran in to attack Moxley, which led to his elimination. Claudio then took on both the Martin brothers by himself and nearly won the match on several occasions, but in the end they double-teamed him and earned the elimination.
Mike Mansury Discusses Why He Left WWE, Working With Triple H
Mike Mansury, who previously worked for WWE as the belief was that he would have taken over for Kevin Dunn, was recently hired by AEW as the Senior VP and co-executive producer. He spoke about his time with WWE on The Sessions with Renée Paquette. Here are the highlights:
Jimmy Jacobs Says “Navigating Vince McMahon” Was The Hardest Part Of Being A WWE Writer
Jimmy Jacobs says Vince McMahon made it quite difficult to be a writer in WWE. The current IMPACT producer spoke about this topic during an appearance on AdFreeShows, which included him sharing a specific example of how a writer had to talk to Vince McMahon while working with him in creative. Highlights can be found below.
