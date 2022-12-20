Read full article on original website
Updated- Merry Christmas From Mother Nature
(Cleveland)- With Christmas two days away Mother Nature delivered a package to North Georgia early, but it wasn’t the White Christmas many were wishing for. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in effect for the area until 10 PM today. West winds gusting up to 40 mph.
Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas
Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend.Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens
Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
Bitterly Cold Air Forecast For Northeast Georgia
(Cleveland)- North Georgia is being warned that a bitterly cold air is heading our way. Don Strength, White County Deputy Emergency Management Agency Director said during a weather briefing today that officials say a bitterly cold air mass will impact the entire area between Thursday night and Christmas Day. Forecasters say a somewhat prolonged period, like 48 hours, of sub-freezing temperatures, is possible. Temperatures are expected to be 15 to 30F degrees below normal for this time of year.
As Kemp declares state of emergency, Athens braces for blast of Arctic air
The weekend forecast for Athens calls for a Christmas morning low temperature that bottoms out at 9 degrees. That will be one of four straight days with the mercury in the teens or colder for Athens and all of northeast Georgia, where a wind chill advisory is now in place. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a statewide state of emergency.
Hazardous Road Conditions already being Reported
Please be aware that black ice has been reported on the Barnes Run Road area. Gilmer County has dispatched first responders to accident scenes and have multiple reports of black ice on their roads. Bridges are ice covered and extreme caution should be used when traveling today. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and stay safe!
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage
Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
22-year-old dies after getting trapped in house fire, Barrow County officials say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old man is dead after getting trapped in a house fire in Barrow County Thursday. Firefighters were called to the structure fire along Tanners Bridge Circle at 8:30 a.m. Crews were tending to another house fire call when they rerouted to the fire in Bethlehem.
Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme. Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve...
Was lumber yard fire set by homeless campers?
Investigators in the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department are planning to return to the Tallassee Road site of a business that has burned twice this month. There is speculation from firefighters that the latest blaze at Hogan Lumber, which burned overnight Sunday and into Monday morning, might have been set by homeless people camping near the facility on Athens’ west side.
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. On Wednesday, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) released new details about this accident. The GSP report says a GMC pickup struck a commercial vehicle head-on on route 61 near Richard Bennet Road. An ambulance rushed the pickup driver to Hamilton Medical Center with...
Authorities identify human remains found near Etowah River
CANTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office identified the human remains recovered in Canton in November. Canton police officials said the remains found in the Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street area were identified as 62-year-old John Waller of Canton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Commerce Police Department to hand out cash to drivers on Dec. 24
The Commerce Police Department will be handing out cash instead of tickets on Saturday for lucky drivers. Thanks to a generous “Secret Santa,” officers now have several thousand dollars to pass out to motorists during “traffic stops.”. Chief Ken Harmon and his officers will hand out $100...
Toccoa employee suffers catastrophic injuries at recycling center
A Toccoa Public Works employee was seriously injured Friday at the recycling center on Swift Street. Zackary Johnson lost both feet after they were crushed while he was working with the recycling center baler, city officials said. City Manager Billy Morse made a brief comment to WNEG News in Toccoa...
72-year-old Georgia man with dementia, Alzheimer’s reported missing found at convenience store
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office located a man who disappeared Thursday. Deputies said they were looking for 72-year-old Gregory Martin, who was last seen leaving his home on Three Rivers Court in Hull around midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Look out: County employee impersonator attempting to enter homes
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County residents may benefit from being extra vigilant this holiday season. The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources has received multiple reports of an imposter claiming to work for the county lab attempting to enter homes. People say the suspect was offering to collect free lead...
Mr. Johnny Boyd Brown, Age 72 Forsyth County
Mr. Johnny Boyd Brown, age 72, of Forsyth County, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced later and are in the care of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. To share a memory of Mr. Johnny Brown or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral...
