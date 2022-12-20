Read full article on original website
W. Morrissey and Lexy Nair Get Engaged
Happy news on this Christmas Eve. Lexy Nair, a backstage correspondent for AEW and host of AEW’s Outside The Ring series, has gotten engaged to company star W. Morrissey. The two have been dating for some time. Nair, who also happens to be the daughter of WWE Hall of...
Buff Bagwell Says He’s Been Sober For 117 Days, Diamond Dallas Page Comments
Good news for Marcus “Buff” Bagwell. The former WCW star and nWo member took to Twitter to share that he’s been sober for 117 days, and is on a healthy path toward recovery. Bagwell adds that being able to share his experiences on Cameo and at live events has been super beneficial for his process. His full tweet reads, “117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I’m on the right path.”
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
WWE Announces Return and Matches for the Final SmackDown of 2022
WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022. It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series Semifinal Match: Trevor Murdoch (Team Tyrus) vs. Jax Dane (Team Rebelión) Champions Series Semifinal Tag Match: Dak Draper, Mims & Chris...
AEW Tag Team Reportedly Injured After Working Multiple Matches at Tapings
The WorkHorsemen were reportedly injured at last weekend’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando. JD Drake and Anthony Henry were scheduled to work last Sunday’s CDW indie event in Atlanta, Georgia, but now Fightful Select reports that they missed the show due to injuries suffered the day before at the AEW Dark tapings.
Title Match Opener Revealed for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Episode
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Gisele Shaw and Deonna Purrazzo going up against Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz. The titles will be on the line. Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:. * Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James...
Maven Says That Vince McMahon Had A Specific Image In Mind For An Offspring
Former WWE star and Tough Enough Winner Maven recently joined The Monte & Pharaoh Show for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which also included Maven shedding some light on Vince McMahon and how the now-retired Chairman had some very high expectations for what his son should be. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Deonna Purrazzo to Invite Mandy Rose to Impact, Says She Can Thrive Under Scott D’Amore
Deonna Purrazzo says she plans to invite former WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose to Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo recently spoke with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge and said she’s keen to see Rose thrive in a new environment following her recent WWE departure, if Rose decides to carry on with her pro wrestling career.
Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Asking Him To Buy Two Cases Of Beer For A Short Road Trip
Andre the Giant was a wrestling legend in many ways, and his love of drinking beer has been well-documented. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared a story about Andre’s love of beer during the latest episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. The Master of the DDT revealed that the Giant asked him to pick up two cases of beer for a short road trip, a request that Roberts obviously fulfilled. Check out highlights from the story below.
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Sami Callihan’s contract status with IMPACT Wrestling is very interesting. According to Fightful Select, the former world champion’s deal with the promotion is set to expire over the next few months, with no word on whether he plans to re-sign. Callihan’s original contract was going to be done in 2021, but at that point, he signed a two-year extension.
Dolph Ziggler Talks Teaming With Robert Roode, How He and Roode Are Very Similar
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed his role in WWE, which includes some very fun tag pairings for the Show-off like with Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode. The former world champion recently spoke about both these teams during an interview on Andy Hall’s Access, where Ziggler praised McIntyre and Roode before specifically mentioning Roode having a very similar career path to him. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Deonna Purrazzo Wishes She Could Have Trained At The Hart Dungeon, Recalls Meeting Santino Marella
IMPACT star and former two-time Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo recently joined Counted Out with Mike & Tyler for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Virtuosa sharing a story about her first meeting with Santino Marella, and how she wishes she was Canadian so she could have trained at the Hart Dungeon. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Top Flight & AR Rox Win Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale On Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash Rampage
Top Flight & AR Fox have won the first-ever Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. The trio outlasted the Blackpool Combat Club, Dark Order, Best Friends, La Faccion Ingobernables, SAP, and multiple other teams to win $300,000. It came down to Top Flight and The BCC (Moxley & Claudio) but Adam Page ran in to attack Moxley, which led to his elimination. Claudio then took on both the Martin brothers by himself and nearly won the match on several occasions, but in the end they double-teamed him and earned the elimination.
Ruby Soho Plans On Turning Up The Notch Over The Next Year: “I Have A Lot To Prove”
Ruby Soho believes she has a lot to prove in AEW. The women’s division star recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss her return after being out for a few months with a broken nose, one she sustained wrestling against Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara on the pre-show of ALL OUT. Soho also plans on putting the focus on herself in 2023, and turning up her game. Highlights from the interview are below.
Preview For Today’s NWA Christmas Eve Special
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series, which is a Christmas Eve special. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team...
Evil Uno Hopes AEW Hits Other Major Cities In Canada In The Future
Evil Uno is very excited about AEW traveling to more Canadian cities in the future. The Dark Order member spoke with Fightful about the promotion’s future plans in the Great White North, which Uno hopes includes Montreal, Winnipeg, and a return to Toronto. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Signed With Company
Booker T doesn’t foresee Sasha Banks being a good fit in AEW. The former five-time world champion spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where Booker breaks down why he thinks The Boss would be a bad fit for AEW. I think...
Deonna Purrazzo Really Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James
Deonna Purrazzo has a very specific match in mind for herself and Mickie James. The Virtuosa spoke about this topic during the latest edition of Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she praised James for being such an inspirational leader before demanding that the two clash in a casket match. Check out the full interview below.
